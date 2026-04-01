Cell C, GirlCode collab to train 500 unemployed women

Cell C and GirlCode have forged a technical depth and career readiness partnership.

Cell C and software development skills organisation GirlCode will train and certify 500 unemployed young South African women in artificial intelligence ( AI ) and cloud computing.

This, as part of their partnership aimed at strengthening access to future‑ready digital skills and improving pathways into the technology sector.

According to a statement, the programme will be facilitated via an online training bootcamp, from 13 April until 22 May. Candidates must be unemployed South African females, aged from 18 to 35.

Applications close on 10 April.

The six-week self-paced training programme is supported by certification exam vouchers from the Microsoft Elevate AI Certification initiative, and includes mentorship and employer engagement sessions to support transition into the technology ecosystem.

“As a country, we face a stark mismatch between the jobs the economy needs and the skills available,” says Zandile Mkwanazi,founder and CEO of GirlCode. “This initiative is a deliberate investment in the talent that will define South Africa’s digital economy, equipping young people with practical, globally-relevant skills that unlock opportunity.”

According to the statement, the partnership responds to South Africa’s dual challenge of high youth unemployment and a growing shortage of advanced digital skills required for economic competitiveness.

For young women aged 15 to 24 years, unemployment rates remain above 60%, even as demand for AI and cloud skills continues to rise across industries. The partnership seeks to address the mismatch by combining structured learning with certification pathways that serve as gateways into technology‑enabled careers.

The training programme will focus on technical depth and career readiness. Participants will complete structured learning in AI concepts and cloud fundamentals aligned to industry expectations, before sitting certification exams.

“Accelerating participation in AI and cloud careers is critical to inclusive growth,” adds Mkwanazi. “GirlCode is focused on expanding digital literacy and opening sustainable pathways to employment through targeted skills development and certification‑linked programmes.”

Lethiwe Hlatshwayo, managing executive of corporate affairs at Cell C, comments: “Digital inclusion is one of the most powerful enablers of economic participation. Our partnership with GirlCode is about building real pathways to opportunity by equipping young South Africans with future‑ready AI and cloud skills.

“By supporting the training and certification of 500 young people, we are removing barriers to entry and helping to build a more inclusive, skilled workforce that can participate meaningfully in a rapidly-evolving digital economy.”

* Applications close on 10 April. Click here to apply.