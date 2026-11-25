The acquisition of Melon Mobile is expected to strengthen Cell C’s digital enablement capabilities. (Image supplied)

Cell C’s acquisition of mobile virtual network operator ( MVNO ) Melon Mobile will strengthen its digital capabilities and position in South Africa’s increasingly competitive wholesale mobile market, according to industry analysts.

The mobile operator confirmed the deal in a statement sent to ITWeb, saying it had completed the acquisition of Melon Group.

Melon Mobile is a South African MVNO founded by Calvin Collett that launched in April 2023. It operates without physical stores or long-term contracts, offering customisable month-to-month plans and eSIM support.

“The acquisition strengthens Cell C’s digital enablement capabilities, bringing complementary technology, digital expertise and entrepreneurial capability into the broader Cell C ecosystem,” the company notes.

Melon will continue to operate as a separate legal entity under its existing management, with day-to-day operations continuing as normal, Cell C says.

It notes the transaction does not affect relationships with customers, employees or partners, while commercial terms and contractual arrangements remain confidential between the parties.

Cell C adds that it would communicate any material future developments through the appropriate channels at the appropriate time.

The Melon advantage

Arthur Goldstuck, MD of World Wide Worx, says Cell C is effectively acquiring a technology business that also has its own mobile subscriber base.

“Melon Group gives it access to the technology developed by Melon Digital, which enables other businesses to launch their own mobile services. That could allow Cell C to bring new MVNO partners to market faster and at a lower cost, as well as improve its own digital customer experience,” he says.

Goldstuck points out that the acquisition also strengthens Cell C’s position in the wholesale market, where it already hosts an estimated 80% to 85% of South Africa’s MVNO business.

The company had 5.7 million MVNO subscriber lines at the end of May, while its wholesale revenue grew by 20% in its last financial year.

The acquisition comes as MTN becomes more aggressive in the wholesale market, making Cell C’s ability to retain and attract MVNO partners increasingly important.

Melon Mobile founder Calvin Collett.

However, Goldstuck believes Melon could ultimately generate greater value by providing technology to other MVNOs than by competing directly with them.

He says independent MVNOs face a significant disadvantage compared with those backed by banks and retailers, which can leverage established customer bases, loyalty programmes and distribution networks to attract subscribers at relatively low cost.

“Melon has to attract customers in the same way as a conventional mobile operator. Its competitive advantage lies in the flexibility of its packages and the simplicity of its digital service. Cell C's financial backing and wholesale purchasing power could make it a stronger competitor, but customer acquisition will still be expensive,” he says.

Capturing customers

Ofentse Dazela, co-founder and director of pricing research at SouthPoint Market Intelligence, says the transaction is likely driven by a combination of funding requirements, intensifying competition, potential margin pressures and an opportunity for shareholders to monetise their investment.

Unlike bank- and retailer-backed MVNOs, Melon does not have an established captive customer base, making customer acquisition and achieving sustainable scale more challenging, he says.

“Despite its innovative digital business model, Melon Mobile’s ability to compete independently at scale is constrained by intensifying competition from bank- and retailer-backed MVNOs, which leverage established customer bases, extensive distribution networks and stronger financial resources.”

Dazela says the acquisition is strategically sensible because it provides Melon with the scale and financial backing needed to strengthen its competitiveness and long-term sustainability.

Thecla Mbongue, principal analyst at Omdia, says the acquisition will strengthen Cell C’s mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) capabilities and reinforce its digital services offering.

She believes there is room for different types of MVNOs to co-exist in South Africa, despite the growing presence of banks and retailers in the market.

“Banks’ MVNOs cater first for their banking customers. Retailers’ MVNOs initial targets are their own retail service customers. For retailers and banks, telecoms services are often used as a customer retention tool and are not a core business for them,” she says.

Melon, meanwhile, targets technology- and fintech-savvy customers looking for customised price plans, positioning it in a different market segment, Mbongue adds.

The MTN twist

The analysts expect further consolidation in South Africa’s MVNO market as smaller operators face mounting pressure to achieve profitability.

Goldstuck says the barriers to launching an MVNO have fallen significantly, but building a profitable subscriber base remains difficult.

“Network operators may increasingly look to acquire businesses that have developed specialist technology or demonstrated an ability to serve specific customer segments. We could also see smaller MVNOs combining their operations to spread technology and operating costs across a larger subscriber base,” he says.

Dazela similarly expects further acquisitions, strategic partnerships and market exits as pricing pressure and rising customer acquisition costs make it harder for smaller independent operators to compete.

He describes the Cell C-Melon transaction primarily as a strategic monetisation and consolidation opportunity rather than an outright business failure.

Mbongue also anticipates further acquisitions, particularly involving non-telecoms investors seeking to diversify revenue, strengthen digital distribution and communication channels, and improve customer retention.

Goldstuck, however, highlights a potential complication arising from the deal, as Melon operates on MTN’s network, meaning Cell C now owns a business that uses the network of one of its biggest competitors.

He says the acquisition also creates a potential conflict of interest for Cell C, which is both a wholesale supplier to independent MVNOs and the owner of one of their competitors.

“It will have to demonstrate to its wholesale customers that Melon does not enjoy an unfair commercial advantage,” he says.

Collett was founder of Supersonic, MTN’s fibre service provider. He also founded iConnect, a company that offers voice over internet protocol services.

Mobile maturity

Christopher Geerdts, MD of BMIT, concurs that Cell C’s acquisition of Melon Group comes as competition in South Africa’s MVNO market intensifies, with rival network operators increasingly investing in wholesale mobile services and targeting larger MVNO players to grow market share.

He says Melon brings a digital-first technology foundation that could strengthen Cell C’s ability to compete, particularly as artificial intelligence becomes more important in MVNO operations, customer engagement and data analytics.

“Melon Mobile has been built from the ground up as a digital-first entity which gives them a strong technology foundation to target digital-savvy customers and enables them to take full advantage of AI developments.”

Geerdts points to Melon’s early adoption of eSIM technology and says allowing the business to retain operational autonomy will preserve the agility, expertise and innovation of its existing management team.

He believes Cell C’s financial and operational backing could help Melon grow beyond its approximately 100 000 subscribers and compete more effectively with bank- and retailer-backed MVNOs, which benefit from established customer bases.

However, he expects Melon Digital’s MVNE business to offer greater growth opportunities by helping other brands enter the MVNO market.

“Melon Digital’s primary play will likely be to assist new brands to enter the MVNO market themselves, capitalising on Melon’s ability to innovate,” he says.

On the prospect of further acquisitions, Geerdts expects some smaller MVNOs to come up for sale as the market matures, but believes established bank and retail operators are less likely to sell because of the value they derive from their existing customer relationships.