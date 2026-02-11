Central hub for SA’s tech start-up community launches

Self-service and free-to-use Platform ZA is now available to South African tech founders. (Image: Supplied)

Technology start-up and investor network Startup Club ZA has unveiled an online platform that facilitates access for the local tech ecosystem.

This, as founders struggle to access the right people, meaningful visibility, credible opportunities and trusted resources in a coordinated way.

Platform ZA, says the founding company, is a discovery point for hiring and job listings, news, resources and a national start-up network.

It’s a self-service and free-to-use platform that’s open to founders, investors, operators, service partners , community leaders and individuals looking to join start-ups.

In a statement, Startup Club ZA explains that despite building increasingly ambitious and globally competitive technology companies, local founders still face a fragmented ecosystem that makes access to opportunity uneven.

Platform ZA was built in response to this need, serving as an “inclusive” tool that enables users to leverage the national reach of the Startup Club ZA network, it states.

Mathew Marsden, founder of Startup Club ZA, comments: “For the past few years, we’ve had a front-row seat to South Africa’s tech start-up ecosystem, and it has become clear that stakeholders need a more practical way to access one another and benefit from a central hub for updates, opportunities and resources.

“Built with considerable input from founders and ecosystem partners across the country and designed to help users leverage Startup Club ZA’s national reach, we believe Platform ZA will make that access more achievable and equitable.”

Founded in 2023, Startup Club ZA notes it has worked closely with founders, operators, investors and ecosystem partners across the country.

“Launching as a build-in-public initiative, Platform ZA will continue to evolve based on ongoing feedback from the South African tech start-up community.”