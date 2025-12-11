SA’s top early-stage tech ventures receive recognition

A dozen innovative local start-ups emerged as the winners.

The winners of the 2025 South African Startup Awards were announced this week, via livestream from Cape Town.

Now in its third year, the awards have grown into the country’s flagship initiative recognising early-stage technology ventures.

The awards were established in 2023 and are hosted by Startup Club ZA, a tech start-up and investor network.

They seek to recognise SA’s innovative tech start-ups shaping the future − across 13 categories, adjudicated by 28 independent judges and supported by thousands of national voters.

The 2025 awards saw 221 entries submitted in five days, 4 121 verified public votes and a finalist showcase of 44 start-ups across 12 sector-specific categories.

Following a screening and adjudication process, the 2025 category winners are:

AI and big data: Nineteen58, which builds omni-channel artificial intelligence agents to transform customer service and business growth.

Climate and sustainability: Still Good, which connects consumers with local businesses to sell unsold food at discounted prices.

Consumer technology: Dream Drive, a skills-based competition platform making car ownership accessible to everyday South Africans.

Deeptech: MariHealth Solutions, which leverages bio-technology to promote sustainable aquaculture and optimise fish health and nutrition.

Digital commerce: SKUBU, an automated, eco-friendly refill store in Diepsloot, offering packaging-free groceries at significantly reduced prices.

Edtech: LEVRA, which uses proprietary psychometrics and immersive learning to strengthen employee communication, teamwork and resilience.

Fintech: Jem, which delivers affordable, effective HR and financial services to frontline workers via WhatsApp.

Future of work: ArcFlow, which offers AI-powered ERP technology providing enterprise-level automation and efficiency to SMEs.

Healthtech: Biomine Health, which applies gut-micro-biome insights to predict which cancer drugs are most likely to be effective before treatment begins.

Informal market: PayGas, which allows low-income households to refill liquefied petroleum gas cylinders on a pay-as-you-go basis from as little as R10.

Mobility and logistics: Delivery Ka Speed, which addresses unreliable delivery infrastructure while creating youth employment in underserved communities.

People’s choice award: FindHomes, an AI-powered property intelligence platform revealing true costs, value and investment potential of a property.

Startup Club ZA founder Mathew Marsden says the finalists represent some of the country’s most innovative teams and demonstrate the increasing depth and diversity of local entrepreneurial talent.

“South African founders continue to build world-class solutions. The calibre of entrants this year was truly exceptional and our winners reflect the strength of a growing innovation ecosystem across the country.

“We are convinced that the next generation of great global tech companies is being built right here at home.”