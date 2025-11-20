Check Point boosts MSSP programme as African cyber attacks surge

Vincent Mabaso, head of channel: Africa at Check Point.

Check Point Software Technologies will focus more intensely on its managed security services provider (MSSP) programme in Africa. This comes as its latest research shows a sharp rise in attacks across the continent and a major shift in attacker tactics driven by AI.

Speaking at the release of the company’s African Perspectives on Cyber Security Report 2025 in Midrand, Gauteng, Vincent Mabaso, head of channel: Africa at Check Point, said the report found that MSSPs and channel ecosystems are now essential to close regional gaps in skills and cyber security response.

He noted that the continent's digital growth continues to outpace security maturity, creating opportunities for identity-led intrusions.

Against this backdrop, Mabaso outlined the rationale behind Check Point’s updated MSSP programme. The company's research estimates the size of Africa’s MSSP market at $1.07 billion in 2025, projecting it will reach $1.32 billion by 2030. The managed security services growth rate is advancing at 12.7% a year.

“Africa’s MSSP market is being driven by several factors, including rising cyber threats, talent and cost crunch, digital transformation and regulatory compliance,” said Mabaso.

He added that the programme is designed for managed service providers that want to offer security services. It is also for operators that want to offer security operations centre as a service without heavy upfront investment.

The MSSP programme has been updated to integrate with Check Point’s prevention-first Infinity portal. “We’ve made it easy for MSSPs to go to market quickly and expand services effectively,” Mabaso said.

Expanding threat landscape

According to the report, African organisations now face an average of 3 153 attacks per week. This is 60% higher than the global average of 1 963 attacks per organisation.

Among key countries analysed, Nigeria recorded the highest number of weekly attacks at 4 200. Ethiopia was ranked the most attacked nation overall.

The cyber security firm says threat actors are increasingly using AI to automate phishing, impersonation and cloud exploitation. Across finance, energy, telecoms and government, Check Point Research observed a surge in identity-led intrusions, AI-generated phishing and multi-vector ransomware.

"AI has become part of the attack surface," said Lorna Hardie, regional director for Africa at Check Point Software Technologies. "Attackers are using it to automate phishing and identity theft at scale. The only effective response is prevention-first security that combines visibility, governance and AI protection.”

The report details how traditional ransomware has evolved into data-leak extortion. Here, criminals threaten exposure rather than encryption. AI-powered deception is now pervasive, creating realistic fake voices, videos and messages that bypass conventional defences.

Identity has become the new perimeter, as attackers exploit credentials and misconfigured access. The report also notes that compliance has emerged as a business risk. Under new regulations such as the EU’s NIS2 Directive, weak cyber security can block access to international markets, making digital resilience an economic necessity.

The report urges a collective rethink of resilience as digital transformation accelerates. It calls for a co-ordinated shift from reaction to prevention.