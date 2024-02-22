Check Point debuts Quantum Force firewalls

Nataly Kremer, chief product officer, Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point has launched the Quantum Force series, a line-up of ten high-performance firewalls to address the security demands of enterprise data centres, network perimeters, campuses, and businesses.

The technology, rolled out to support businesses that want to establish hybrid working model and facilitate remote access and connectivity, was unveiled at the Check Point CPX 2024 event in Vienna this week.

Executives from the company said the series is powered by Check Point Infinity Platform, which integrates cloud-based security intelligence, as well as “a sophisticated automated threat response system, and over 50 AI engines” – capacity to deliver up to 1 Tbps of AI-fuelled threat prevention and a achieving a malware block rate of 99.8%.

Nataly Kremer, chief product officer at Check Point Software Technologies, said the new solution provides strong protection from sophisticated malware and supply chain threats through AI-driven threat prevention, integrating security and policy management across cloud and on-premises environments.

Additionally, users benefit from improved network performance, simplified operations, and automated threat response and remediation, she said.

Check Point noted that the pace of digital and cloud transformation is happening “at an unprecedented rate” and that the hybrid workforce is now a permanent fixture in most companies.

This is fuelling demand for secure and fast networks to seamlessly enable remote work. At the same time, organisations face a multitude of cyber security challenges that can hinder their ability to effectively protect their assets and maintain operational efficiency.

Check Point's cloud security approach prioritises prevention and collaboration as it aims to simplify and enhance security measures for cloud environments.

⁠"Utilising AI-based, signature-less Web Application Firewalls represents a paradigm shift in how we protect cloud applications, offering maintenance-free, adaptive security,” said Kremer.