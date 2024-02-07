Check Point streamlines partner programme to expedite the sales process

Francisco Criado, VP of global partner ecosystem organisation at Check Point.

Check Point Software has unveiled its new partner programme to meet the need for collaborative cyber security solutions.

The security company says the programme provides tools and systems that simplify and expedite the sales process, aiming to help partners close deals faster and attract more customers.

The programme also includes a simplified and consolidated tiering model, a new customer-focused pricing framework with substantial discounts, certifications for partner-level compliance, and training for specialisation.

In addition, the Check Point app now allows partners to sell the partner programme's features on to other users.

Francisco Criado, Check Point’s VP of global partner ecosystem organisation, emphasises the company's commitment to supporting partners and providing them with the tools and resources needed to grow their business amid rising cyber threats.

The new programme aligns with Check Point’s artificial intelligence-powered, cloud-delivered security platform. The programme equips partners with the know-how and incentives to sell the platform's advanced security features, like AI threat detection and cloud protection.

According to Gartner, world-wide spending on security and risk management is projected to total R3.9 trillion in 2024, an increase of 14.3% from 2023.

In South Africa, revenue in the cyber security market is projected to reach R12.67 billion in 2024, according to Statista.

ReportStar Technologies, which is a Check Point gold partner, provided insight into Check Point's updated partner program, highlighting its strategic shift towards simplicity and empowerment for partners.

“The streamlined four-tier structure, automated pricing, and inclusion of free base-level certifications reduce the financial burden for partners,” says George Charal, CEO of ReportStar Technologies in South Africa.

