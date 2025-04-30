Check Point partnership focused on breach containment

Check Point has partnered with breach containment specialist Illumio to bolster cyber security.

Cyber security firm Check Point Software Technologies has partnered with breach containment specialist Illumio in a joint effort to stop cyber threats by preventing lateral movement across networks.

The collaboration aims to bolster organisational security and accelerate the adoption of zero trust strategies. By integrating Check Point’s Quantum Force Firewalls, Infinity Threat Cloud AI and AI-powered security management with Illumio Segmentation and Illumio Insights, the partnership offers a unified approach to threat containment and risk mitigation.

Illumio Segmentation and Insights, core components of the Illumio platform – billed as the industry's first dedicated breach containment solution – enable organisations to limit the spread of attacks, safeguard critical assets and respond rapidly to threats.

Check Point’s Quantum Force is a series of AI-driven, cloud-delivered security gateways that offer unified policy and threat management across on-premises, cloud and firewall as a service environments.

“Stopping lateral movement is critical to breach prevention,” said Itai Greenberg, chief revenue officer at Check Point Software. “Our partnership with Illumio delivers unmatched visibility and adaptive policy enforcement, empowering organisations to contain threats quickly. It also underscores the strength of our hybrid mesh architecture, which we envision as an open garden, and our commitment to advancing zero trust strategies with industry leaders.”

Check Point Quantum Force firewalls act as key enforcement points, automatically blocking malicious traffic. When a threat is detected, Check Point’s AI Security Management platform applies dynamic policy updates to instruct the firewalls on how to neutralise the risk. The integration with Illumio enhances this capability by providing AI-driven insights that identify vulnerabilities and potential attack paths, enabling rapid containment.

Together, the companies claim their integrated solutions can prevent unauthorised lateral movement, protect critical infrastructure and maintain consistent zero trust security across hybrid IT environments.

“The integration of Illumio and Check Point represents a shift toward smarter, more adaptive cyber security,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and founder of Illumio. “By improving visibility, enabling real-time threat detection and response and delivering adaptive security aligned with zero trust principles, this partnership helps security teams detect hidden threats more efficiently and prevent cyber disasters before they happen.”