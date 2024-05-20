Checkers beta tests new Checkers Sixty60 app

Checkers Sixty60 deliveries will now include larger items.

Checkers is beta testing an improved version of its Sixty60 app, to enable customers to shop for over 10 000 larger products, including those from Checkers Hyper.

According to a statement, the retailer has introduced a new fleet of Hyper delivery vans, to accommodate Checkers Sixty60’s product expansion, which now extends beyond groceries.

Online deliveries will now include larger items, ranging from camping and outdoor gear, to small appliances, baby products, toys, kitchen and home electronics, gardening and pool equipment.

Neil Schreuder, chief of strategy and innovation for the Shoprite Group, comments: “We’re confident the next iteration of Sixty60 will again disrupt online retail in SA.

“Our precision delivery promise means no more waiting at home all day for your general merchandise order to arrive. Customers can now choose the 60-minute time slot in which they’d like their Hyper delivery to arrive, with the same to-the-minute driver tracking they’ve become accustomed to on their grocery orders.”

The products will continue to have the same-day delivery scheduled within Checkers’ 60-minute time slot, says the retailer.

Delivery is free during beta testing and will remain free for Xtra Savings Plus subscribers.

The new Sixty60 app is currently available to customers who live in the following areas in Cape Town: Kuils River, Brackenfell, Durbanville, Bellville, Goodwood, Edgemead, Milnerton, Century City, Table View, Blouberg, Parklands, Rondebosch, Observatory, Gardens, Sea Point and Camps Bay.

“As with the launch of Checkers Sixty60 in 2019, the national rollout will follow a phased approach after beta testing to ensure a seamless customer experience,” notes the company.

The Checkers Sixty60 service is listed among SA’s successful last-mile delivery services, following a 63.1% sales increase on the app in the latter half of 2023, according to the Online Retail in South Africa 2023 study conducted by World Wide Worx and its partners.