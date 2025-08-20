Checkers intros ‘smart trolley’ to skip checkout queue

Checkers has unveiled its first smart trolley to enhance the shopping experience.

Retailer Checkers begins trialling a smart shopping trolley, which it says marks its first step towards a frictionless, technology-led in-store experience.

The Xpress Trolley allows shoppers to scan-and-bag items as they go, track a live running total, and pay directly on the trolley without needing to stand in a queue or bag products at a traditional till point.

Built by the ShopriteX innovation team, Checkers says the Xpress Trolley is designed to put customers in control of their shopping experience from check-in to check-out.

A screen on the trolley guides shoppers, displaying real-time product details, personalised promotions, and a running total to keep tabs on spending as they go, says the retailer.

The screen also assists with in-store navigation by indicating where products are located within the store.

Following initial testing with home office employees at Checkers Hyper Brackenfell from mid-August, 10 trolleys will be made available to customers at the store, as well as another 10 trolleys at Checkers Constantia.

“This pilot allows us to reimagine the in-store journey using technology for a more frictionless shopping experience,” comments Neil Schreuder, chief strategy and innovation officer at the Shoprite Group.

“Smart trolleys aren’t about the novelty of screens on trolleys – they’re about giving shoppers real-time control, creating a compelling shopping experience.

“We are also excited about the potential it holds for Sixty60’s in-store pickers, specifically the additional speed and accuracy with which the in-store picking process can be completed.”

According to Checkers, the Shoprite Group will use insights from this pilot to continue shaping the future of retail in South Africa.

To see how the Xpress Trolley works, watch here.