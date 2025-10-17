‘Chinese Tesla’ BYD invests billions in SA expansion

The BYD Sealion 7 electric.

Chinese multinational new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD has made a multibillion-rand investment in expanding its operations in South Africa, as it looks to increase its market share in the local electric vehicle (EV) industry.

BYD has set a target to, over the next year, open a dealership in every province and add 300 EV charging stations across South African highways.

The automobile manufacturer, which launched in SA in May 2023, is a high-tech company founded in 1995, specialising in NEVs, batteries and electronics.

Known as ‘the Chinese Tesla’, the company is a manufacturer of rechargeable batteries and a provider of zero-emission new energy solutions, including energy storage systems and solar power.

Headquartered in China, BYD is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock exchanges and operates globally.

During an interview with ITWeb, BYD executive VP Stella Li noted the company’s strategic investment in local expansion, skills development and technology transfer is a reflection of its long-term commitment in SA, and lays the foundation for a broader continental vision.

“We started our global expansion three years ago, when we targeted all the markets besides the US. South Africa has the largest EV market in the region and so we specifically targeted it. We think BYD has the potential to be successful in South Africa.

“We are planning to open a dealership in every major city in the country. We want 100% coverage in South Africa – it’s very ambitious but it’s possible. We also want to build a distribution centre in South Africa, where we will produce spare vehicle parts, and we also plan to have a huge after-sales networking department. We are not just looking for short-term success, but long-term sustainable growth.”

The company has local branches in Pretoria Central, Hatfield, Centurion, the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, Century City, Sandton and Woodmead. A new branch will soon open in Bruma, Johannesburg.

The Sandton branch opened recently and the company is filling positions there, she noted.

BYD executive VP Stella Li.

BYD is also planning to deploy its super-high-speed vehicle charging stations across South Africa.

The slow pace of charging infrastructure rollout and regulatory hurdles are among key challenges facing the EV industry, according to experts.

“We are investing billions of rands over the next 12 months. We are looking at having 36 dealerships by the end of the year and 80 by mid-2026. At the Sandton dealership, we are looking at hiring close to 2 000 people.

“BYD is not just selling cars; we are investing in South Africa's automotive future and creating jobs. We also plan to build 300 charging stations in SA before the end of next year.”

Li explained that BYD uses its Blade Battery, e-Platform 3.0 and various hybrid technologies to enable long-distance driving in its EVs.

The Blade Battery increases energy density for longer ranges, while the e-Platform 3.0 improves efficiency with an integrated 8-in-1 electric powertrain. Its DM-i and Super DM hybrid systems combine the efficiency of electric driving with the range of a gasoline engine, she said.

“We have seen steady growth in our vehicle sales. BYD's plug-in hybrid systems are designed to reduce fuel consumption and extend the total driving range. Some BYD EVs, like the Seal, come standard with an energy-saving heat pump system that increases thermal efficiency. This system reduces energy loss during heating or cooling, which can improve the driving range, especially in cold weather.”