CIO of the Year awards shortlists revealed

After many nominations from the ICT community, ITWeb Brainstorm’s judging panel has shortlisted finalists for its CIO of the Year awards.

Run in association with First Distribution and Microsoft, the awards include two categories: Enterprise CIO of the Year and Public Sector CIO of the Year.

The Enterprise CIO of the Year finalists are:

Assaad Honein – group CIO, Motus

Jochem Melis – CIO, cloud, infrastructure and core platforms, Absa

Sne Dlamini – group chief information and digital officer, Sasol

Strini Mudaly – CIO, Gold Fields

Theo Mabaso – group CTIO and group CAIO, Sanlam

Werner Leithgöb – IT director: Southern Africa, Lactalis

The Enterprise CIO of the Year finalists

The finalists for the Public Sector CIO of the Year award are:

Maletsema Phofu – CIO, University of Johannesburg

Pandelani Munyai – CIO, Transnet

Sylvia Sathekge – CIO, National Health Laboratory Service

Tandile Stuurman – CIO, Department of Public Service and Administration

Tumelo Zwane – CIO, Special Investigating Unit

The finalists for the Public Sector CIO of the Year award

The selected technology executives will now proceed to the next round, which involves interviews with each candidate.

The judging panel will then assess the finalists based on various criteria, but leadership of their organisation’s enterprise technology achievements over the past year will be the main focus.

See also CIO leaders honoured at prestigious banquet

The winners of the 2025 CIO of the Year Awards – Tando Luyaba, CIO of the Information Regulator, and Khomotso Molabe, group CIO: personal and private banking at Standard Bank – are both part of the judging panel for this year’s awards. Working alongside them are Brainstorm editor, Matthew Burbidge, and ITWeb’s senior consulting editor, Ranka Jovanovic.

Burbidge says: “From the nominations, it was clear to see that CIOs face similar challenges, such as ROI and speed to execution, but the range of candidates, the mix of challenges they face and the rich tapestry of technology solutions was interesting to note.”

Winners will be announced on 22 October at the Brainstorm CIO Banquet.