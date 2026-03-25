City Power switches on Joburg’s EV future with charging hub

The electric vehicle charging station forms part of City Power’s 10-point energy plan.

The City of Johannesburg, through its municipal entity City Power, has launched the first phase of its electric vehicle (EV) charging station rollout, marking a milestone in its broader energy transition strategy .

According to a statement, the initiative forms part of the utility’s 10-point energy plan, aimed at positioning Johannesburg at the forefront of sustainable mobility and innovation in SA.

The launch of the EV Charging Complex in Booysens is expected to anchor the gradual transition of the city’s fleet from internal combustion engines to EVs, supported by an expanding charging network .

City Power says the move to EVs is expected to deliver operational efficiencies and reduce fuel costs across municipal services, while supporting efforts to modernise infrastructure and improve service delivery.

“This accomplishment aligns with the city’s broader strategy to modernise operations, enhance service delivery and build a cleaner, more resilient energy system.

“Addressing infrastructure challenges, illegal connections and criminal activities remains a top priority, especially as the city currently faces electricity losses of approximately 29%. Protecting infrastructure is critical to sustaining existing networks and securing new investments, such as EV charging systems.”

In 2022, former Gauteng public transport and roads infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo told ITWeb that government was planning the national rollout of EVs, as part of a long-term plan to wean SA off fossil fuels and onto renewables.

Mamabolo highlighted government’s commitment to accelerating the rollout of EV charging infrastructure across national roads – a plan that is expected to lead to the national rollout of state-owned EVs.

City of Joburg mayor Dada Morero unveiled the EV charging station in Joburg yesterday.(Image: Supplied)

In November, City Power announced it had earmarked over R12 million to drive its EV programme in the City of Johannesburg.

The utility says it has positioned the EV rollout as part of a broader “just transition”, with a focus on workforce development and inclusion. The programme includes reskilling and upskilling initiatives to prepare employees for emerging technologies.

“As new technologies are introduced, the city is prioritising the reskilling and upskilling of its workforce, focusing on developing capabilities in EV maintenance, battery systems and charging infrastructure.”

The utility adds that the initiative will create opportunities for young people and contribute to long-term economic sustainability.

“This strategy ensures workers are prepared to participate meaningfully in the evolving energy landscape and to create opportunities for young people.”

City Power is also driving community engagement through initiatives such as the Youth Energy Ambassadors programme, aimed at promoting responsible energy use and infrastructure protection among learners.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Energy Efficiency and Demand Side Management Schools Competition is now open, encouraging innovation in energy efficiency and sustainability among Johannesburg learners.

Looking ahead, the EV programme will expand into a city-wide charging network across service delivery centres, depots, transport routes and public facilities, with plans to extend into townships and communities.

“In the future, the EV programme will include the rollout of a city-wide charging network across City Power Service Delivery Centres, operational depots, major transport routes and public facilities.”

The utility says it is also exploring emerging technologies − such as battery-swapping − to improve efficiency and reduce downtime.

“The launch of the EV charging station marks the beginning of a broader transformation − one that will see Johannesburg embrace cleaner technologies, unlock new economic opportunities and strengthen service delivery.”