State must lead trial of EVs in SA, say MPs

Government must introduce innovations like EVs and also test them out.

As South Africa readies its electric vehicle (EV) roadmap, there has been a call from Members of Parliament stating government should pilot these vehicles for its transport needs.

Government, through the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), is putting together the Electric Vehicles White Paper, which will serve as the policy framework for SA’s transition from internal combustion engines to EVs.

In a joint meeting this week of the portfolio committees of science, technology and innovation; and trade, industry and competition, MPs were briefed about the draft White Paper on Green Hydrogen and the move towards manufacturing EVs.

Science, technology and innovation committee chairperson Tsakani Shiviti said: “This is how real market disruption would occur. It is ideal that as a government, we do not introduce all these innovations that we will not test ourselves. Government is big; we should start there and disrupt the market there. If we want society to trust our innovation, we should trust it ourselves.”

During the presentation, the committees were told that the batteries are the bulk of the cost of EVs, amounting to about 40% of thecost.

Shiviti pointed out disruptions because of the EV transition will be more pronounced in ordinary South Africans’ lives. “We, however, welcome the innovations and we are excited that SA continues to excel.

“South Africa should not be pushed into accepting things that do not empower our people and that do not resolve our challenges. The move from coal should be calculated and phased-in.

“Africa as a continent is responsible for only about 4% of carbon emissions. The urge to move with speed on green energy and technologies should be understood against that background.”

Like the rest of the world, SA’s focus on new energy vehicles (NEVs) comes as automotive manufacturers accelerate the push towards EVs, in efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

NEVs utilise alternative energy sources instead of relying solely on traditional fossil fuels. They are designed to be more environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on non-renewable resources.

South Africa had 4 764 NEVs on local roads by the end of 2022, according to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA.

Speaking at South African Auto Weeklast month, president Cyril Ramaphosa said the global move to EVs presents a major opportunity for South African industrialisation.

Resultantly, government remains firmly committed to improving the operational performance of SA’s energy, freight and logistics sectors – all of which directly impact the automotive industry, he said.

The EV policy is envisioned to advance the country’s aspirations to be a global automotive hub, he added.

In the national budget earlier this year, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said the DTIC had reprioritised R964 million over the medium-term to support the transition to EVs. The funds are in line with the NEV White Paper, approved by Cabinet in 2023.

The Parliament committees’ call for government departments to test out EVs was previously raised by the Gauteng Provincial Government.

In 2022, former Gauteng public transport and roads infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo told ITWeb that government was planning the national rollout of EVs, as part of a long-term plan to wean SA off fossil fuels and onto renewables.

Mamabolo highlighted government’s commitment to accelerating the rollout of EV charging infrastructure across national roads – a plan that is expected to lead to the national rollout of state-owned EVs.