City Power to roll out EV charging stations

Johannesburg is charging ahead with City Power's Electric Vehicle (EV) Programme, featuring the deployment of EV charging stations and the transition of its fleet to electric vehicles, driving a cleaner and more efficient urban mobility system.

The power utility received a new batch of electric vehicle charging stations last weekend, highlighting a significant step forward in the utility's journey to power Johannesburg's transition to a cleaner, smarter and more sustainable energy future.

In a statement, City Power said the initiative forms part of its ambitious 10-point energy plan, which is a strategic roadmap to diversify the city's energy mix, improve energy resilience, reduce carbon emissions and ultimately position the City of Johannesburg as a leader in the green economy.

The EV Programme will see City Power deploying its own EV fleet, replacing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles with electric models. These range from light-duty maintenance vans to heavy-duty trucks that support its technical operations. The switch, according to power utility, is not only vital for the environment but will also reduce fuel and maintenance costs over time.

“In parallel, we are developing a city-wide EV charging infrastructure, with installation set to get under way at City Power depots, operational sites, major public roads (in collaboration with Johannesburg Roads Agency), as wells as Rea Vaya Metrobus depots,” City Power said in a statement.

City Power plans to extend its charging infrastructure into public spaces and townships, promoting greater accessibility and uptake of electric vehicles across the city. To address the concern around EV charging times, City Power will introduce a battery-swapping system. This will allow depleted batteries to be quickly exchanged for fully charged ones, reducing waiting periods and making EV usage more practical and efficient in high-demand areas.

EV adoption in SA is growing, with sales increasing year on year. Earlier this year, TransUnion South Africa's Vehicle Pricing Index for the fourth quarter of 2024 revealed that cheaper models of EVs are driving car sales in SA.

“This EV roll-out is more than just a technology upgrade; it's a transformational step towards reimagining how Johannesburg moves. It embodies our commitment to innovation, sustainability and economic development. The arrival of our charging stations is proof that implementation is not a distant dream, it is under way,” said Tshifularo Mashava, CEO of City Power.

The utility added that its move is in line with the Gauteng Energy Plan and forms part of a broader strategy to future-proof the city's economy, create new jobs and respond to global trends, including the European Union's imminent ban on fossil fuel vehicle imports.

With SA exporting over 70% of its locally manufactured light vehicles to the EU and UK, failing to adapt could have devastating consequences for the country's economy, City Power added in a statement. It reiterated its determination to being part of the solution.

The Electric Vehicle Programme will play a critical role in job creation and skills development, the utility said.

City Power has partnered with universities and technical institutions to develop training in EV technologies, including safety, battery management and maintenance.

An e-fleet innovation lab is in the pipeline to foster research, entrepreneurship and innovation in mobility solutions.

"The world is rapidly shifting from ICE vehicles to electronic-powered alternatives. This change is driven by the urgent need to decarbonise our economies and fight climate change," said Mashava. "We are determined not to be left behind. We must lead this shift, not just to protect our environment, but to secure jobs, investment and growth for our people."

Executive mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, is expected to officially launch the EV Programme in the coming weeks.

Alongside the EV roll-out, the utility has launched several additional initiatives that align with its 10-point plan. These include deployment of solar micro-grids across informal settlements to provide off-grid electricity solutions.

City Power has already deployed a solar micro-grid at Amarasta informal settlement, in Alexandra, and is nearing completion of similar projects in Vukani, Vlakfontein and Shalazile, which are 99% complete, it noted.

“The other initiative is the installation of high solar masts and street solar lights across underserved communities to improve safety and visibility while reducing electricity consumption. We have also made significant progress with the installation of solar PV systems on government buildings, including hospitals, clinics and schools. We have also fitted some of City Power facilities with solar systems to ensure that, during load-shedding and other instances of unplanned power supply interruption, we can continue servicing our customers,” said City Power.