Electric vehicle marketplace for Africa launches

EV24.africa looks to provide a competitive online EV marketplace for buyers across the continent.

Africar Group and AUTO24.africa have collaborated to introduce EV24.africa, an online Pan-African marketplace for electric vehicles (EVs).

According to a statement, the platform enables buyers in all 54 African countries to access a range of over 200 EV models from more than 25 global brands − including BYD, Tesla, Toyota, Dongfeng, Wuling, Leapmotor, Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat − with delivery across the continent.

With the increasing shift toward sustainable mobility, EV24.africa says it simplifies the process of purchasing EVs by offering a customer-focused marketplace where individuals and businesses can buy electric vehicles suitable for African roads.

EV24.africa connects African buyers with international suppliers, making electric mobility a viable solution for consumers across the continent, it adds.

AUTO24.africa says it has established itself as a trusted platform for automotive sales, providing vehicle certification, logistics and customer service. It has sold a variety of vehicles in over 15 African countries, including Morocco, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Rwanda, Gabon, Republic of the Congo, Benin and Togo.

Axel Peyriere, co-founder and CEO of AUTO24.africa, emphasises the role EV24.africa will play in Africa’s transition to electric mobility: “Africa is ready for electric vehicles, and EV24.africa is here to make the transition smooth and accessible.

“Our mission is to provide a trusted, transparent and competitive EV marketplace for buyers across the continent. As governments introduce new policies and charging infrastructure improves, now is the time to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility.”

He highlights the financial and economic benefits of EV adoption: “Electric vehicles are not just about sustainability; they offer long-term savings on fuel and maintenance. With rising fuel costs and advancements in charging infrastructure, EVs are becoming an increasingly smart investment.”

As African governments introduce new incentives to accelerate EV adoption, demand for affordable, reliable and efficient EVs is growing. However, many buyers face challenges in sourcing high-quality EVs, understanding import regulations and securing post-purchase support.

EV24.africa says it manages the purchasing process, working with over 20 curated vehicle suppliers. It claims to offer competitive pricing and financing options to make EV ownership accessible.