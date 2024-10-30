More SA consumers planning EV purchase

The majority of surveyed respondents would prefer an electric vehicle for their daily commute.

More than 40% of surveyed South Africans are considering purchasing an electric vehicle(EV) in the next five years, according to a surveyby Ford Motor Company.

As part of its multi-market research, Ford surveyed South African car owners and those looking to buy a new car, to understand how they view EVs, including hybrid EVs, plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles.

The survey provides an analysis of local shoppers’ preferences and their selling and buying patterns.

It was conducted by global research and analytics consultancy Escalent, in April/May 2024, covering 1 470 people across Australia, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, New Zealand, SA, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and United Arab Emirates.

According to the study, while almost half of local respondents are considering purchasing an EV in the next five years, there remains several concerns around the realities of owning an EV.

Saving money by not buying fuel was rated as a top benefit of owning an EV, but many believe maintenance costs are higher in the long run.

Almost three-quarters of those surveyed said possible future load-shedding in SA would impact the decision to choose a battery EV. Similarly, 70% said lack of sufficient charging infrastructure would affect their decision.

Almost half of respondents said they were not aware of any public charging sites within 20km of their home.

However, there are still ‘myth-conceptions’ giving some potential buyers pause for thought. For instance, just under 40% of respondents believe charging an EV at home is as expensive as filling up a gasoline-powered vehicle.

“This research highlights the need for continued efforts to educate the public about electrified vehicles, address concerns about cost, range and infrastructure, and promote the benefits of electric mobility,” says Sunil Sewmohan, executive director, product marketing at Ford South Africa.

Most respondents agreed they would be ‘more likely’ to use an EV for providing grocery delivery services and ride-sharing, and that they would prefer an EV for their daily commute.

In addition, 71% respondents said they would be ‘more likely’ to purchase an EV with “greater towing capacity”, while 70% are looking for their first EV to be off-road-capable.

“There are still concerns that an electric vehicle can’t carry as much luggage/payload as an equivalent vehicle with an internal combustion engine. Myths and misinformation still cloud South African consumers’ views on driving an electric vehicle,” notes the study.

More than 30% of respondents said they had ridden in an EV before, with 19% claiming to have driven one.

Service stations ranked highest as the preferred location for charging sites, followed by shopping centres and office buildings.