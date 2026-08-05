Clerify SA expands legal client onboarding platform

Anga Ngcebetsha, founder of Clerify SA.

South African legal intake automation platform Clerify SA is planning to expand its secure client onboarding platform nationwide over the next 12 months as demand grows for secure digital onboarding in the legal sector.

Founded by Anga Ngcebetsha, the platform enables law firms to automate and digitise client onboarding, including document collection, identity verification and regulatory compliance.

According to Ngcebetsha, the platform is designed to address security and compliance risks associated with collecting sensitive legal documents through e-mail. “The next 12 months will mark a major growth phase as we scale nationwide. Unencrypted e-mail and manual document collection are rapidly becoming unsustainable liabilities for South African law firms."

Since its launch in March 2026, following development in early 2025, the platform has been adopted by three commercial law practices across seven legal offices.

The platform offers digital client intake forms, FICA-compliant onboarding, POPIA-compliant data collection, identity verification and secure document uploads for firms operating nationwide.

Clerify SA says the platform ensures that firms retain control of their credentials, system configurations, documents and personal data. Its database uses immutable security triggers that prevent unauthorised internal updates or deletions of audit trail records.

The platform competes with international online form platforms such as Typeform and Jotform, while focusing specifically on legal sector compliance and secure document handling.

“We replace risky e-mail attachments with an encrypted retrieval portal, directly protecting firm directors against business e-mail compromise losses," said Ngcebetsha.

“Onboarding customers has long been a time-consuming and costly process, prone to delays, errors and risk. AI-enabled automation allows organisations to slash the time taken to onboard new customers, dramatically reduce costs and improve accuracy and efficiency,” said Jeremy Engelbrecht, MD of SoftiDoc.

Clients can complete the onboarding process on their mobile phones without downloading an application or creating passwords. Law firms receive verified, POPIA-compliant documents directly within their existing workflows.