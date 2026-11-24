Bertina Engelbrecht, Clicks CEO. (Graphic: Nicola Mawson | Clicks)

Clicks says the insights it gained from delays rolling out a new warehouse management system (WMS) in Cape Town, which cut an estimated R175 million from retail turnover in the first half, allowed it to complete the Durban rollout “seamlessly”.

CEO Bertina Engelbrecht, set to retire at the end of August 2028, says in the company’s annual report that the experience gained in Cape Town “informed tighter controls”, enabling the rollout of the software at the Durban distribution centre in June to go smoothly.

Clicks ensured additional preparation was done to avoid a repeat of the Cape Town distribution centre delays that hit product availability in Western and Eastern Cape stores, it says.

This was in response to shareholders seeking reassurance that other retail systems rollouts will be executed more effectively than the Cape Town project, with the Centurion distribution centre next in April 2027, the report indicates.

Festive fallout

In its interim results for the six months to February, Clicks said the WMS delays disrupted operations during the peak festive trading period. Management estimated reduced retail turnover by around R175 million, or 0.9% of retail sales, as stores in the two provinces struggled with product availability while the new system was being implemented.

This affected the full year to August as front-shop health sales grew by only 2.2%, with the annual report citing WMS challenges during the peak festive period as well as intensified competitor pressure, while Clicks’ market share in the category fell 50 basis points to 32.6%.

“This was the most challenging year faced by the current management team, severely testing the resilience of our business model and the quality of our execution,” says Engelbrecht.

Despite this and a constrained trading environment, she says the group increased turnover by 5.4% to exceed R50 billion for the first time.

Bottom line

Clicks reported headline earnings per share up 4.4% to 1 422 cents, while the total dividend increased by the same margin to 925 cents per share. The group says it generated R6.3 billion in cash from operations and was able to declare dividends of R2.1 billion and buy back shares worth R1.3 billion.

The JSE-listed retailer reported capital expenditure of almost R1.2 billion, up from the R985 million spent in 2025, which included R679 million for new stores, pharmacies and store refurbishments. Clicks plans to open 40 to 50 new stores in the new year as it heads towards its medium-term target of 1 200 shops.

Clicks reported capital expenditure of almost R1.2 billion for 2026. (Image created by GenAI from Clicks’ results)

An additional R332 million was invested in IT and other retail infrastructure, and R155 million on distribution centres, says CFO Gordon Traill.

Traill says Clicks invested R146 million, down 7.6% from 2025, in computer hardware and R244 million, up from R135 million last year, in computer software. “IT management aims to ensure systems and infrastructure are well maintained, secure and remain relevant to the future needs of the business.”

Clicks strengthened customer and patient-facing capabilities by modernising pharmacy operations, digital commerce and fulfilment, says Traill. “The new pharmacy management platform is now available across the Clicks retail pharmacy network , supported by a pharmacy call centre.”

Supply side

More than 400 suppliers have moved to Clicks’ supplier insight platform, giving them access to data and analytics to support commercial and operational decisions, Traill notes.

A total of R583 million is allocated to retail systems and infrastructure in the 2027 year, including the WMS implementation at the Centurion distribution centre. At the same time, R90 million will be spent on UPD IT systems and warehouse equipment.

Traill says in the report that most distribution clients have been migrated to the new enterprise resource planning and warehouse management platform at UPD, with the remaining client migration scheduled for January 2027.

Clicks also wrapped up a major upgrade of its e-commerce platform alongside the introduction of business-to-consumer delivery tracking, it says.

“These developments enable more connected customer experiences across physical and digital channels,” notes Traill.