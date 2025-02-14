Clicks, UPD deploy electric vans for medical deliveries

The fleet is projected to reduce CO₂ emissions by 6.3 million kilograms over its lifespan.

The Clicks Group and United Pharmaceutical Distributors (UPD) have partnered with Everlectric and Investec Sustainable Solutions to introduce a fleet of zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs) with solar-powered refrigeration.

Rolling out in Gauteng and the Western Cape, the fleet of 42 Maxus eDeliver 3 vans, manufactured by SAIC Maxus, feature a pharma-compliant refrigerated cargo box powered entirely by solar energy.

The vehicles will be owned by UPD drivers under an owner-driver scheme financed by Investec.

The EVs will be loaded with pharmaceutical products at the UDP facility in Johannesburg for delivery to a Clicks store, a hospital or an independent pharmacy.

Speaking at the launch held yesterday in Johannesburg, Trevor McCoy, managing executive of UPD, underscored the broader impact of the initiative.

“Since launching in 2003, UPD’s owner-driver programme has supported the sustainable growth of independent drivers. What makes this rollout even more exciting is that 27% of the EVs will be owned by black female entrepreneurs, driving both transformation and sustainability in the logistics sector.

“This new fleet is the first in the local industry that is fitted with refrigerated cover boxes that are entirely powered by solar energy − which is ideal for the type of logistics business that we are in, especially because we deliver to the rural areas.”

Locally fitted and made from lightweightcomposite structural PVC − the same material used in superyachts − therefrigeration boxes are 50% (200km) lighter than standard models, making them atruly green solution, says UPD.

The EVs’ fridge space is powered by the van’s built-in solar panels. The refrigeration system is accompanied by an inverter and battery system, meaning it can run for up to two days without sunlight. The vehicle’s own battery can also be used to power the refrigeration unit.

Everlectric is a South African start-up which owns and leases commercial EVs. As well as its fleet of purpose-built EVs, it provides vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable energy solutions and charge support.

Speaking to ITWeb on the sidelines of the event, Everlectric CEO Ndia Magadagela noted the electric vans are projected to save about a ton of CO₂ emissions per vehicle per month, due to their efficiency and solar-powered refrigeration units.

“We are very excited to be powering UPD’s green logistics journey. We’ve built a pharma-compliant logistics solution that not only decarbonises UPD’s fleet, but is operationally economical and provides more payload − perfectly suited for South African conditions.”

The panel vans are equipped with a 50.5kWh battery pack, providing a range of 220km to 250km on a single charge. The vehicles will be charged using sustainable electricity sources, including solar and wind power.

Everlectric provides real-time charge support via telematics to UPD’s delivery EVs. This allows for the maximisation of operational efficiencies, increased driver safety and ensures the EVs stay within range.

The fleet is projected to save 2.4 million litres of diesel and reduce CO₂ emissions by 6.3 million kilograms over its lifespan. The vehicles operate at a quarter of the fuel cost of diesel alternatives and have lower maintenance expenses, said Magadagela.

“Switching to electric vehicles isn’t just about reducing our carbon footprint − it’s about creating a smarter, greener way to deliver healthcare,” commented Clicks Group CEO Bertina Engelbrecht.

“This initiative reflects the group’s commitment to reducing our environmental impact, empowering small businesses and building a healthier, more sustainable future.”