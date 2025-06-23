Cloud adoption survey goes live

Noma Games, specialist business development manager at Altron Digital Business.

ITWeb’s survey on trends around the adoption of cloud by South African organisations, being conducted in partnership with Altron Digital Business and Microsoft, has gone live.

The survey delves into the state of current cloud adoption within South African companies. It also looks at productivity suites, business applications, infrastructure and the use of artificial intelligence.

Noma Games, specialist business development manager at Altron Digital Business, says: “We’re interested in uncovering the latest trends and adoption of cloud technology among South African businesses. We’re hoping to gather valuable insights that will contribute to a better understanding of cloud adoption strategies, the crucial factors influencing this shift and the current usage trends.

“We want to know where local organisations stand in their cloud journeys. As a South African company providing technology solutions, we recognise the complexities our customers face. This survey aims to identify the most pressing issues companies encounter.

“Our teams strive to provide not just licensing but solutions that truly alleviate customer stress and empower them to focus on what matters in their businesses. By understanding these challenges, we gain powerful insights that support our efforts to make a difference. We’re hoping that the survey outcomes will add to our knowledge and enable us to even better service our customers’ cloud needs,” she adds.

In this survey, respondents are asked which service providers they use and the types of workloads they are running in the cloud. Respondents are also asked about the main challenges they face with their current IT infrastructure, as well as factors they consider important when selecting a cloud services provider.

We value your opinion and encourage you to share your cloud adoption experience and be part of the latest research into cloud in SA. A trends report on the survey outcomes will be shared with participants.

Set aside a few minutes of your time to participate in the survey. By sharing your contact details, you will be entered into a lucky draw and stand the chance to win a Takealot voucher worth R3 000.

The detailed survey results, as well as the name of the prize winner, will be published on ITWeb.

Click on the link to complete the survey, which should take no more than five minutes of your time: [https://www.itweb.co.za/survey/okYbe97X6RqAWpGV]