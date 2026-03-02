Cloud complexity is suffocating growth, only bold innovation will fix it

Helen Kruger, CEO of Troye. (Image: Troye)

South African businesses are reaching a breaking point. AI adoption, cloud-native development and distributed workloads are accelerating faster than traditional infrastructure can cope. According to Gartner, 2026 will see cloud computing cement its role as the primary driver of AI enablement, multicloud expansion and digital sovereignty strategies.

Yet many organisations remain weighed down by fragmented tools and operational silos that inflate costs and stall innovation. The issue is no longer whether to move to the cloud, but whether your current environment is agile enough to compete.

Troye’s cloud solutions are designed to unlock new possibilities by simplifying infrastructure while expanding what businesses can achieve. Through private cloud, hybrid multicloud and strategic consultation, Troye helps organisations move beyond simply keeping the lights on towards platforms that actively enable transformation.

Private cloud provides a secure and controlled foundation for critical workloads, delivering predictable performance and governance without sacrificing agility. Hybrid multicloud extends that foundation, allowing workloads to move seamlessly across environments to meet performance, cost and compliance needs.

According to recent industry reports, 87% of organisations now operate multicloud environments, while 72% embrace hybrid cloud strategies that blend private and public clouds. Troye’s Strategic Consultation ensures these environments are aligned with business outcomes, so technology decisions support long‑term growth rather than short‑term fixes.

Modern applications demand flexibility and consistency. Enterprises are now expected to support both traditional virtual machines and cloud‑native containerised workloads. Nutanix addresses this challenge with a unified platform that runs applications consistently across private and public clouds.

Independent evaluations highlight Nutanix as a leader in multicloud container platform capabilities, emphasising unified management, hybrid deployment options and governance – critical for modern distributed workloads.

Cloud innovation is no longer about chasing trends; it is about building an adaptable foundation that absorbs change without disruption. Troye partners with organisations to design and implement cloud strategies that replace fragmentation with clarity, and limitation with opportunity.

By combining modern platforms like Nutanix with deep expertise in private cloud, hybrid multicloud and strategic consultation, we enable businesses to run applications anywhere without chaos, and to grow with confidence in an increasingly demanding digital landscape.