Cloud market lauds Oracle and AWS collaboration

Oracle's Larry Ellison and AWS' Matt Garman at the Oracle CloudWorld 2024 event.

Oracle and AWS have set aside their differences and partnered to roll out Oracle Database@AWS, a service that enables Oracle’s cloud solutions to be deployed in AWS datacentres.

Announced at the recent Oracle CloudWorld 2024 event in Las Vegas, the deal follows similar ones that Oracle established with Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

Oracle Database@AWS will give customers access to Oracle Autonomous Database on dedicated infrastructure and Oracle Exadata Database Service within AWS.



Larry Ellison, Oracle’s Chairman and CTO, said the time has come for the largest cloud infrastructure providers to “gracefully” open and integrate their systems.

He said most large enterprises now use two, sometimes three, cloud infrastructures. As such, the industry's hyperscalers — Oracle, AWS, Google, and Microsoft — have an obligation to integrate their offerings so customers can combine diverse software to create unified applications, as they used to before the advent of cloud computing ended an era of open systems.

Oracle Database@AWS, planned for release in the next 12 months, will embed dedicated Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) inside AWS data centres to run Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Exadata Database Service.

Garman said AWS customers often urged him to collaborate with Oracle. “They really wanted to run all of those mission-critical workloads inside of AWS, where their applications are; but they need low latency to their database,” he said.

The new service will provide that — low latency network connection between Oracle databases and applications on AWS. Customers will now be able to provision Oracle databases through the AWS console and pay for them in their AWS bill, Garman added.

Market response



Cloud market analysts and social media influencers have praised Oracle and AWS for this strategic partnership.

Shreyasee Majumder, social media analyst at GlobalData, said the consensus is that the partnership is beneficial for all involved, including customers, vendors and partners, offering greater flexibility and innovation in the cloud space.

It all makes for a healthier cloud environment. Arthur Goldstuck, MD of World Wide Worx.

“There is a strong sentiment that this collaboration not only advances cloud technology but also sets a precedent for future multi-cloud solutions.”

South African market proposition

Asked about implications for the South African market, Gaurav Bhatnagar, senior director of corporate communications for the MEA region at Oracle, said the Africa market will also benefit from a unified experience between OCI and AWS.

Technology market commentator and CEO of World Wide Worx, Arthur Goldstuck, described the value proposition as “dazzlingly simple” – especially in a market like South Africa, where companies are under continuous pressure to manage costs.

“It means they can select the best tools for the best job, with greater confidence of integrating these across platforms, locations and service providers. It also means they can call on Oracle and AWS to collaborate with them in their cloud strategies, rather than having to play one off against another. It all makes for a healthier cloud environment.”