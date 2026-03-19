Combine capabilities to strengthen cyber security, says Trinexia SA

Nicholas Applewhite, MD, Trinexia South Africa.

Trinexia South Africa, a distributor of advanced cyber security technologies, will sponsor and participate in the ITWeb Security Summit Johannesburg 2026 on 2 and 3 June at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Trinexia South Africa is a channel-focused business that works with global vendors and regional partners to bring critical security capabilities to organisations across the region.

The company’s role is to enable the market by connecting the right technologies, expertise and partners so organisations can better protect their digital environments.

Trinexia will join industry partners, including CyberArk, Silverfort, Rapid7, Anomali and Magnet Forensics at the summit to add perspective on the wider cyber security discussion.

Specifically, the companies will focus on how organisations need to approach cyber security as a combination of several critical areas working together.

“Identity security, threat visibility, digital risk and investigative capability are all becoming essential components in understanding and responding to modern cyber threats,” says Nicholas Applewhite, MD of Trinexia South Africa.

“Cyber security today requires organisations to think more holistically about how they protect their environments. Identity security, threat visibility, digital risk and investigative capability all play a role in helping organisations understand and respond to modern attacks. When these capabilities work together, organisations are far better positioned to respond to incidents and strengthen their defences over time,” Applewhite continues.

He adds that AI is already influencing how cyber threats evolve, but the bigger challenge for many organisations is the speed at which the security landscape is changing.

“Attacks are becoming more automated, environments are becoming more complex and security teams are often stretched. Building resilience today requires a combination of the right technologies, strong identity controls, better visibility of threats and collaboration across the wider security ecosystem,” Applewhite explains.

Trinexia’s core message to its market is that cyber security is a collaborative effort and real resilience comes from the combination of the right technologies, the right partners and the right expertise working together.

For more information and to register, visit ITWeb Security Summit Johannesburg 2026.