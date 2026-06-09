Comms department gets full complement of DDGs

Solly Malatsi, communications and digital technologies minister.

For the first time since becoming the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) in 2020, the department has a full complement of permanent deputy directors-general (DDGs).

This follows the announcement of three additional DDGs, bringing the total number to six as required by its approved organisational structure, according to the DCDT.

In a statement, communications minister Solly Malatsi confirmed the appointment of the DDGs for media and content, digital infrastructure and technologies, and administration.

The new appointees are Gcobisa Soci, DDG for corporate management services (administration); Dick Sono, DDG for digital infrastructure and technologies; and Jeanette Morwane, DDG for media and content.

They join Tinyiko Ngobeni, DDG for digital communication, access and services; Mlindi Mashologu, DDG for digital society and economy; and Omega Shelembe, DDG for ICT transformation, global partnerships and SOE governance , says the DCDT in a statement to ITWeb.

Malatsi described the appointment as a “major” step towards building a senior management team of fit-for-purpose professionals for the DCDT.

“One of our priorities after taking office was to ensure we have a fully-capacitated team in the DCDT and I look forward to working with these professionals to achieve our mandate of building a more connected, inclusive and competitive digital economy that unlocks opportunities for South Africans.”

The department became the DCDT through consolidation of the then-Department of Communications and the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services, combining the functions and posts of the two departments into one central department leading SA’s ICT agenda.

Since taking office in 2024, Malatsi has prioritised stability for the department that has previously been plagued by leadership instability and staff exodus.

In July 2024, it was revealed that the department was operating at a vacancy rate of 18%, which is “well above” the vacancy target rate of 9% set by the Department of Public Service and Administration.

Earlier this year, DCDT budget documents showed plans to strengthen the staff complement, with plans to fill vacant posts. It projected an increase in personnel from 307 to 338 over the 2025/26 to 2028/29 period.

The DCDT confirmed to ITWeb that the DDG appointments are “aligned with the department’s plans to increase personnel and capacity as a way of strengthening its human resource capacity and to deliver effectively on the department’s mandate”.

In addition, it notes it has recently advertised the position of chief financial officer and other middle management positions, as part of efforts to fully capacitate the newly-approved organisational structure.