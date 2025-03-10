DCDT can’t be defined by crisis-riddled entities, says Malatsi

Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi.

Minister Solly Malatsi remains concerned by the governance and regression of audit outcomes that’s plagued some of the entities within the communications portfolio.

This, as the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) today hosts a governance, compliance and delivery workshop at the CSIR, led by Malatsi.

The DCDT is the ministry charged with spearheading SA’s ICT agenda. The department also has a role to play in ensuring SA achieves competitiveness on the global playing field.

Within its portfolio are a number of state-owned enterprises (SOEs): Broadband Infraco (BBI), Film and Publications Board (FPB), Independent Communications Authority of SA (ICASA), NEMISA, Postbank, SABC, SA Post Office (SAPO), Sentech, State IT Agency (SITA), Universal Service and Access Agency of SA (USAASA) and Universal Service and Access Fund (USAF).

Some of the SOEs have faced several hurdles over the years, including cash flow constraints, business rescue, governance and leadership troubles, high-profile investigations, to name a few.

Taking stock of their performance, the minister says entities such as NEMISA are showing signs of commendable governance and operational success and provide useful lessons from which we all can learn.

Others such as the SABC and Postbank are exhibiting encouraging improvements, which will lay the foundation for better audit and performance outcomes, he states.

Entities like ICASA, USAASA, USAF, and SAPO remain stagnant, according to him.

However, what worries him more is the “regression” of audit outcomes at SITA, FPB, BBI and Sentech, he reveals.

“Across all these entities, there are common factors contributing to the undesirable status quo. Weak internal controls, violation of procurement processes, insufficient consequence management, and a general failure to adhere to governance agreements…and even internal policies are some of the major contributors to the unhealthy state of our entities.”

Malatsi took over as minister in the department as part of the Government of National Unity, with predecessor Mondli Gungubele serving as deputy minister.

He has been vocal about his ambitions to restore governance and ensuring there are permanent executives to head up some of the entities reporting to his department.

The minister reiterates that governance and compliance dictate whether an entity fulfils its purpose or becomes a burden to those it is meant to serve.

“That is why we are here today not to simply reflect on performance, but to hold ourselves accountable.

“We must use this opportunity to confront the realities of where we stand, to acknowledge both progress and shortcomings, and to reaffirm our commitment to excellence. Some entities have set a strong example, proving that accountability and governance lead to real impact. Others continue to struggle with inefficiencies that undermine service delivery and public confidence.

“We cannot continue in a state where progress and failure exist side by side. The responsibility to ensure a stable, high-performing sector falls on each of us.”

The minister warns that for too long, the DCDT has been defined by the crises within its entities, adding that this cannot be the department’s legacy.

“Governance is a concept that is about more than just compliance. It is the foundation upon which we build institutions and convert plans into results, so that we can deliver an ever-evolving digital ecosystem in South Africa.

“Strong and proactive leadership, ethical decision-making, and accountability are not optional extras.

“They are the fundamental tools we need to unlock the progress we all know is possible.

Those entities that have demonstrated progress show us what is possible. Their success is not accidental – it is the result of disciplined governance, strategic leadership, and an unrelenting focus on delivery. If some of our institutions can succeed in this, then it is possible for all of them to achieve the same.”