Comms dept readies to appoint new SITA board

SITA’s head office in Erasmuskloof, Pretoria. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

A new State Information Technology Agency (SITA) board is expected to be appointed in the coming months, as the current board’s term ends on Friday, 31 January.

So said Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) ministry spokesperson Kwena Moloto, responding to ITWeb’s question about leadership stability when the current board’s term comes to a close.

According to Moloto, the nomination process for new board members closed on 31 January, and the ministry is now reviewing candidates.

“The new board…will focus on restoring leadership stability, improving service delivery, driving digital transformation and strengthening governance.

“With a typical tenure of three years, the focus is on selecting a skilled and diverse team to ensure SITA continues to play a key role in advancing South Africa’s digital transformation agenda.”

Last week, DCDT minister Solly Malatsi took to social media platform X, stating he attended the final AGM of SITA’s current board.

The minister tweeted: “As we close this chapter, we look ahead with renewed optimism, confident that the incoming board will successfully drive SITA’s mandate of digital transformation in South Africa.

“The DCDT will continue providing oversight to ensure a smooth transition and prevent any leadership vacuum.”

In December, the ministry issued an advert calling for nominations of suitably-qualified individuals to serve as non-executive directors on the SITA board.

SITA is an entity of the DCDT that is charged with provisioning and procurement of ICT goods and services on behalf of government departments and public entities. The department is headed by Malatsi, under the Government of National Unity.

The government IT agency continues to experience high turnover of executives at management level, and has been marred by tensions and divisions at executive board level.

In regards to some of the current board members, there have been legal squabbles with then-minister (now deputy minister) Mondli Gungubele that led to their firing and subsequent reinstatement.

As leadership instability continues to plague SITA, it will form part of the investigation being conducted by the Public Service Commission into the entity’s affairs.