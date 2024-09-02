Fired SITA board meets minister over reinstatement

SITA’s head office in Pretoria. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies is readying to reinstate the fired board at the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), as directed by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Last week, the department suffered another setback, after the Supreme Court of Appeal denied a leave to appeal filed in July, appealing a High Court order to reinstate the SITA board members.

This, after then-minister of communications and digital technologies, Mondli Gungubele (now deputy comms minister), challenged the Pretoria High Court’s order to reinstate the fired board over the salary of previous MD Bongani Mabaso.

The Pretoria High Court reinstated the directors in February, while suspending the minister's designated interim board.

In response to the High Court verdict, the minister filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Appeal.

ITWeb broke the news in July that the conflict stemmed from a disagreement between the minister and the fired board, chaired by Makano Mosidi, over the salary of then-MD Mabaso.

Gungubele terminated the terms of Mosidi, deputy chairperson Dr Stella Bvuma, Zimbini Hill, Matodzi Ratshimbilani, Rendani Ramabulana, Olwethu Zoliswa Ketsekile and Dr Tshilidzi Ratshitanga.

Mosidi, Ramabulani and Ketsekile filed an appeal against their expulsion from the board, and the High Court found in their favour.

In a statement issued yesterday, the department says: “The minister of communications and digital technologies, Mr Solly Malatsi, notes the order of the Supreme Court of Appeal judgement in the matter between the minister of communications and digital technologies versus Mosidi and others, in case number 829/2024 SCA, calling for reinstatement of the SITA board members.

“The legal teams of both parties will now engage on the next steps to navigate the process required for the implementation of the judgement.”

Commenting on the outcome, Mosidi says: “The judgement reinforces South Africa as a constitutional state for me, wherein the rule of law reigns. We met with the minister yesterday and the implementation of the court order will be concluded on Monday.”

An entity of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, SITA sits as a central pillar of government's IT procurement arm.

However, the entity has been plagued by challenges, including leadership instability, over the course of its more than 20-year history.

There have been allegations of corruption and mismanagement of procurement processes, and the client base is increasingly frustrated with the poor level of service delivery. It’s also been flagged by the auditor-general for irregular and wasteful expenditure.