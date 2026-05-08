Computerised testing closes learner licence loophole

A computerised learner’s licence testing system at a licensing centre in Cape Town.

The computerised testing systems at licensing centres across the country have led to a “significant” decline in fraudulent learner licence passes, says the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Introduced in 2021, the computerised learner licence testing systems aim to combat widespread fraud and corruption in the issuing of learner driver licences, improve efficiency and enhance road safety.

Before the rollout of the technology, officials at testing centres were reportedly able to identify question papers in advance and illegally provide learners with answers before the test.

According to the RTMC, the new system has closed that loophole by randomly selecting question papers electronically, preventing officials from knowing which test will be used beforehand.

The system also automatically marks the tests and determines whether candidates have answered correctly.

Since the implementation of the computerised system, the national pass rate for learner licences has dropped from 68% to 40%.

The lower pass rate, says the RTMC, indicates that fewer unqualified applicants are obtaining learner licences, which is a development it believes will contribute to improved road safety and a reduction in road crashes.

Despite the progress, the RTMC warns that some corrupt officials are attempting to develop new methods to assist learners illegally.

“Some arrests have been made in this regard recently and the process of identifying beneficiaries is underway,” it says.