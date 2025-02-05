ConnectLive 2025: Redefining customer experiences, transforming contact centre operations in Jhb, Dbn, CT

Connect, which positions itself as a leader in customer experience (CX) and digital transformation, is bringing ConnectLive 2025 to Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. This exclusive series of in-person events will equip CX leaders, CIOs, CTOs and heads of contact centres with the latest insights and strategies to redefine customer interactions in the digital era.

With customer expectations at an all-time high, businesses must evolve to deliver seamless, AI-powered and omnichannel experiences. ConnectLive 2025 provides a platform for industry experts and decision-makers to explore cutting-edge solutions, share best practices and network with peers who are shaping the future of CX.

Event details:

Johannesburg: 20 February 2025 – register here

20 February 2025 – register here Durban: 13 March 2025 – register here

13 March 2025 – register here Cape Town: 3 April 2025 – register here

Why attend?

Explore the future of AI in CX:

Discover how AI is revolutionising contact centre operations. The experts will showcase how AI can enhance customer interactions, streamline processes and drive meaningful engagement.

Unlock cloud centre potential:

Learn how cloud solutions offer unparalleled flexibility, scalability and efficiency. See firsthand how these technologies can be seamlessly integrated into your existing operations.

Network with industry leaders:

Connect with peers, industry experts and Connect’s thought leaders. Share experiences, discuss challenges and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

Keynote speakers

As the conversation facilitator for the day, James Erasmus is looking forward to engaging with you. He is a pragmatic leader, coach, mentor and facilitator of individuals and teams. His focus is on developing leadership in technology, facilitating conversations with tech leaders and advising businesses in their digital product delivery. This includes digital transformation, future banking, digital healthcare, e-learning and e-commerce solutions, WhatsApp API bots, AI and big data.

James Erasmus and Callan Abrahams.

Callan Abrahams is a Principal AI Consultant and acclaimed speaker. Her magnetic energy and passion for inclusive business and social change make her an unforgettable presence on stage. With powerful insights on leveraging data strategy, machine learning and applied data science to drive business success, Abrahams will provide invaluable insights on how to embrace the boundless possibilities of the digital age.

Greg Serandos, co-founder of the African Academy of AI and lecturer at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), is a prominent public speaker known for his expertise in AI strategy, leadership and opportunities. With a pragmatic approach and deep industry knowledge, Serandos engages audiences with insightful perspectives on navigating the complexities of AI across various sectors. Leveraging his experience as an AI advisor and author, he delivers impactful talks at conferences, seminars and corporate events, offering clear, actionable insights to both seasoned professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Francois van der Merwe and Greg Serandos.

Francois van der Merwe is an award-winning technologist and innovator who believes that the world can be made a better place using technology. He is CEO of Otinga.io – an AI-powered innovation company that uses hackathons to ignite and accelerate innovation. During his career, he digitised the Tour de France bicycle race using predictive machine learning models. He also helped transform one of the world’s biggest ICT service providers by leveraging the power of automation at scale.

“These events are designed to inspire, inform and empower CX leaders with actionable insights to drive real business results,” said Charlene George, Sales Director at Connect. “Attendees will gain strategic knowledge and hands-on experience with the latest technologies shaping the future of customer engagement.”