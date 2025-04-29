ConnectLive Roadshow on the future of AI-enabled contact centres in SA

From left to right: Luyolo Dungelo, James Wessels, Paula Fernandes, Peter Thurbon and Anton Kohler. They're all from Connect. The photo was taken at the ConnectLive event (hosted by Connect at Century City Conference Centre) in Cape Town on the 3rd of April 2025.

Connect, which positions itself as a leading systems integrator, next-generation customer experience (CX) expert and digital transformation partner, has successfully wrapped up its highly anticipated ConnectLive Roadshow, held across Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. The roadshow united CIOs, CTOs, heads of contact centres, CX decision-makers, technology leaders and industry innovators for a powerful knowledge-sharing series on the future of AI-enabled contact centres and customer experience in South Africa.

With the overarching theme: “Redefining customer experience and transforming your contact centre operations”, each ConnectLive event explored how businesses can unify their contact centre ecosystems, leverage AI and adopt cloud technologies to deliver context-aware, personalised customer interactions.

“ConnectLive was more than a showcase – it was an engaging dialogue regarding innovation and business,” said Charlene George, Sales Director at Connect. “We created a platform where our clients and partners could see what’s possible with Connect360, our integrated CX platform, and learn from each other’s AI and digital transformation journeys.

Highlights from the roadshow:

Johannesburg (20 February 2025 – NH Hotel, Sandton) The flagship event kicked off with a room full of Johannesburg’s leading CX and IT experts. The keynote address by Callan Abrahams, titled: “AI in Action: Transforming Contact Centres with Intelligent Automation”, captivated the audience with real-world examples of AI enhancing operational efficiency, personalisation and agent performance. Attendees also heard from Neil Pryce, Head of Salesforce at Standard Bank, who provided practical insights on building unified customer experiences across every channel. Networking sessions sparked meaningful connections, and a presentation on Connect360 by Luyolo Dungelo, Subject Matter Expert at Connect, revealed how organisations can unify voice, digital and AI engagement on a single platform.

Durban (13 March 2025 – The Oyster Box, uMhlanga) Durban welcomed decision-makers from leading brands in insurance, retail and financial services. Keynote speakers Francois van der Merwe and Greg Serandos delivered a powerful joint session, “In a World of AI, What Does It Mean to Be Human?” – a thought-provoking exploration of empathy, ethics and the evolving human role in AI-enabled customer experiences. The day also featured a forward-looking talk by Lawrance Reddy on: “The Contact Centre of the Future,” giving attendees a roadmap for embracing cloud-first, digitally agile CX environments.

Cape Town (3 April 2025 – The Century City Conference Centre) The final stop offered an impactful close to the roadshow, with Greg Serandos delivering a keynote titled: "Redefining Humanity in AI-Driven Contact Centres." The session challenged attendees to think beyond technology and refocus on the emotional intelligence and adaptability that define exceptional customer service. Conversations centred on data-driven service, operational agility and how Connect's suite of services (from cloud migration to digital engagement) can enable seamless, scalable CX transformation.

Across all three cities, the events delivered on their promise: to provide deep client engagement and audience participation, uncover growth opportunities and inspire smarter digital CX strategies.

Driving client growth and innovation

Connect is committed to building lasting relationships and cultivating value for both existing and prospective clients. ConnectLive enabled Connect to deliver on that commitment. With a strong focus on solution alignment, the events facilitated meaningful conversations on digital transformation and embracing AI for contact centre operations.

“The energy and insights at ConnectLive affirmed that South African businesses are ready to lead with AI-enabled CX,” added Greg Jarvis, Head of Customer Success at Connect. “We look forward to supporting them with the tools, tech and talent to make it happen.”

