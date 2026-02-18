Crayon brand assimilation a boost for SA tech service, says SoftwareOne

Melissa Mulholland, co-CEO of SoftwareOne.

Global provider of software and cloud solutions SoftwareOne says the integration of the Norway-based Crayon IT consultancy and software advisory firm represents a new chapter in technology service and support in SA.

Crayon is focused on strategic software acquisition, IT estate optimisation and maximising returns on cloud, data and AI investments.

According to SoftwareOne, the combination, completed in July 2025, has created an organisation “with greater scale and deeper capabilities”.

SoftwareOne operates in more than 70 countries and, going forward, will serve the market as one organisation under a single brand.

The company said the brand will be rolled out one market at a time in phases during the second quarter of 2026.

Werner Wilders, country leader SA at SoftwareOne, said: “For South Africa, the integration means customers and partners benefit... We have a team on the ground for enhanced local decision-making capabilities, and coupling that with our global services, we are able to provide solutions to help customers get greater value from their technology investments.”

Melissa Mulholland, co-CEO of SoftwareOne, added: “This brand transition reflects that we are one global organisation committed to making technology matter for our customers, partners, vendors and teams. Under the SoftwareOne brand, we strengthen the value we deliver by helping clients optimise costs, accelerate growth and navigate complex IT environments with confidence.”



