Creator economy takes centre stage at SA Innovation Week

The programme positions creators as entrepreneurs and technologists influencing product design, digital culture and platform evolution. (Image source: 123RF)

South Africa’s growing creator economy will take centre stage at the SA Innovation Week 2026, where a new collaboration between the SA Innovation Summit and Creator Hub will explore how digital creators are driving innovation and economic participation across the continent.

According to a statement, the partnership will introduce a dedicated “influence with innovation” track, positioning the creator economy as a growing force shaping the future of work, storytelling and digital entrepreneurship in SA.

The Creator Hub Programme will convene digital creators, platform experts and industry stakeholders to examine how content creation has evolved from online expression into a structured economic sector.

Through curated sessions, panel discussions and live conversations, participants will explore how creators are influencing the practical application of technology in everyday contexts.

Buntu Majaja, CEO of the SA Innovation Summit, says the collaboration recognises the role creators increasingly play in shaping innovation ecosystems.

“Creators today are not only influencing culture; they are influencing how products are designed, how platforms evolve, and how audiences engage with technology,” he says.

“This collaboration recognises creators as active participants in innovation ecosystems, particularly in emerging markets, where digital platforms can unlock new economic opportunities.”

Creator entrepreneurs

The programme will centre on five themes shaping the modern creator landscape: creators as drivers of innovation, the evolving creator technology stack, platform insights into audience behaviour, monetisation pathways in the creator economy and the future of immersive and community-driven storytelling.

Organisers say the themes reflect a broader shift from viewing creators purely as entertainers, to recognising them as entrepreneurs, technologists and cultural leaders.

Sessions will also highlight how emerging technologies − including artificial intelligence , wearable technology, 360-degree cameras and mobile production platforms − are lowering barriers to entry for content creators.

“These tools are enabling a new generation of storytellers to produce high-quality content, while building scalable digital businesses, particularly among youth and independent entrepreneurs,” say the organisers.

Several South African creators will participate in the programme, including Mickie TV, Michelle Expert, Reggie Mohlabi, Zayaan 4, Lerato Mokoka and Ndivhuwo Dlamini, with poet and speaker Botlhale Boikanyo moderating the opening day discussions.

Organisers say additional contributors are expected to be announced, reflecting the diversity of niches within the creator ecosystem, ranging from digital education and lifestyle content, to social commentary and tech-driven storytelling.

Industry participants will also contribute to discussions on audience insights and platform trends. Koketso Phala, representing Lucky No.8, which works with Netflix publicity, will provide insight into audience behaviour and how major media platforms are engaging with creator-led ecosystems.

Creative agency 180by2 will share insights into how evolving production technologies and workflows are supporting creator storytelling and digital media production.

The Creator Hub Programme will run during SA Innovation Week 2026, from 18 to 20 March at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.