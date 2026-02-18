Multi devices cause ‘complicated attention economy’

Divided attention from second-screen viewing sparks cognitive and psychological concerns. (Image source: 123RF)

The global entertainment economy is experiencing a structural transformation, with second-screen viewing shifting from a peripheral distraction to the dominant mode of content consumption.

This is according to the latest report by trend consultancy Flux Trends, titled: “The state we’re in 2026”.

The research finds the phenomenon of second-screen viewing – the practice of using a smartphone, tablet or laptop while simultaneously watching television or engaging with another device − has become mainstream, reshaping how audiences consume and interact with media.

What began as casual social media scrolling during live broadcasts has evolved into a structurally embedded pattern of multi-device consumption, reshaping audience attention, advertising models and content strategy, the report states.

Netflix research shows that more than 94% of viewers now use a second device while watching television, with younger demographics leading the charge.

Smartphones, in particular, have become the default companion to TV, enabling viewers to chat with friends, scroll through TikTok, or comment on shows in real-time. Broadcasters and advertisers have leaned into this behaviour, encouraging hashtags, live polls and interactive apps to deepen engagement.

Streaming platforms, such as Netflix and YouTube, alongside social networks, including TikTok and X, have normalised simultaneous engagement.

Viewers routinely fact-check plotlines, participate in live commentary, shop products featured on screen, or consume entirely unrelated short-form content while a primary programme plays in the background. In emerging and developed markets alike, the smartphone has become a constant cognitive companion, notes the study.

“The concept of ‘second-screen entertainment’ has led to filmmakers and entertainment companies like Netflix intentionally dumbing down their content for audiences who are busy on their phones and watching ‘ambient TV’, just so that they can still follow the plot while being distracted,” explains Dion Chang, trend analyst, futurist and founder of strategic foresight agency Flux Trends. “This must surely mark a new low in human evolution.”

For advertisers and broadcasters, second-screen behaviour offers measurable benefits: richer data, real-time audience feedback and synchronised advertising opportunities.

Sports leagues, reality shows and news broadcasts actively encourage live social engagement to extend reach and monetise attention beyond the television set.

However, experts have raised concerns about the growth trajectory of second-screen viewing. At a cognitive level, divided attention reduces comprehension, memory retention and emotional engagement.

Research shows that task-switching degrades information processing efficiency, yet media ecosystems are increasingly engineered to fragment focus.

There are also socio-cultural implications – second-screen consumption reinforces algorithmic echo chambers, as users retreat into personalised feeds while nominally sharing a collective viewing experience.

Asked by ITWeb if we should be worried about the long-term effects of this phenomenon, Chang notes: “Yes, we should be worried, especially if you're a big creator like a Hollywood writer. So, not only are they having to dumb down story lines and scripts, but then you're throwing in some AI-created content in there too.

“I also worry for marketers because they have to completely change the way they market in a seriously complicated attention economy. Marketers can no longer rely on a captive audience. Where does that take us in future?”

To adapt, marketers must embrace multi-layered, integrated strategies that acknowledge the reality of split attention, he notes.

The future of media lies in deeper integration with digital platforms. Broadcasters are experimenting with companion apps and interactive campaigns that encourage viewers to engage on their phones while watching live programming.

“But there is hope on the horizon. 2026 has been heralded as the year we shift back to analogue. The socio-cultural shift toward analogue living and privacy will be the saving grace of second-screen viewing,” says Chang.

More people are opting to “log off” and shift toward analogue living – intentionally reducing their reliance on digital, screen-based technologies.