Rise of ‘logging off’ as consumers choose privacy

With hyper-connectivity at peak levels, digital minimalism is gaining momentum internationally. (Image created via ChatGPT)

As hyper-connectivity reaches saturation point, a global counter-trend of digital minimalism is rising in 2026, driven by a socio-cultural shift toward analogue living and privacy.

This is one of the key findings of the Flux Trends report, “The state we’re in 2026”, which highlights key trends unfolding in 2026.

The report argues that 2026 marks an inflection point: as digital platforms mature and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven systems become embedded in daily life – a counter-trend is gaining momentum.

More people are opting to “log off” and shift toward analogue living – intentionally reducing their reliance on digital, screen-based technologies (smartphones, social media, AI) in favour of tangible, physical and offline activities to regain control over their attention, mental well-being and personal data, it notes.

Unpacking the report during an event last week, Dion Chang, trend analyst, futurist and founder of strategic foresight agency Flux Trends, explained that what began as a fringe rejection of digital excess is crystallising into a mainstream recalibration of values.

Communities and consumers are reasserting control over how – and how much time − they spend engaging online.

Using the term, “The Dark Forest”, a metaphor for the internet as a hostile environment where “digital predators” (bots, trolls, surveillance technologies, etc) lurk, he argues that 2026 marks an inflection point: constant connectivity is no longer aspirational. Instead, it is associated with fatigue, surveillance and commodified identity.

After years of algorithmic feeds, targeted advertising and performative social media, online users are actively seeking environments that provide intimacy, discretion and slower, more tactile experiences, notes Chang.

“The fact that the “dead internet theory” has become reality is forcing users and communities to retreat into private spaces to eliminate the risk of being ambushed, or simply to speak freely,” notes Chang.

“It is an unusual form of suppression. The dark forest may seem quiet and devoid of activity but simply by making your presence known, now invites risk. Silence or concealment is fast becoming a form of self-preservation, and ironically, a new luxury and status symbol. This is a significant swing of the pendulum, specifically for social media and its commercial arms where calling attention to oneself was not only expected but key to online business models.”

The findings of the report suggest users are reassessing their relationship with always-on technology – a growing cultural pivot away from hyper-digital immersion, toward more intentional, layered and controlled engagement.

“Digital minimalism, once niche, is becoming a normative behaviour among professionals and younger demographics alike,” notes Chang.

Dion Chang, trend analyst, futurist and founder of strategic foresight agency Flux Trends.

According to Chang, by mid-2025, the world reached a striking milestone: automated bot activity on the internet overtook human-generated content.

The digital landscape is experiencing a massive, accelerating surge in bot-generated comments, likes and overall traffic, with synthetic, AI-driven activity being responsible for 51% of online activity, leaving humans at 49%.

“Inevitably, many wondered: How did we arrive at this point?”

Further analysis revealed that 37% of these bots are harmful, compared with only 14% that serve constructive purposes. By November 2025, the situation intensified as AI-generated articles began outnumbering those written by humans.

This tipping point introduced a new vocabulary. Terms like “engagement farms” now define the landscape: bot-driven operations that leverage sensational or emotionally-charged content to artificially inflate likes, shares and comments.

Online interaction is increasingly shaped by synthetic content rather than authentic human engagement.

“Navigating this environment − sorting through bot-generated material and avoiding manipulative synthetic sentiment − has become both tedious and essential. A strategic withdrawal from the noisy, automated digital ecosystem is no longer optional; it’s a necessary move. A retreat from the dark forest is inevitable,” Chang asserted.

The key driver is psychological. Infinite scroll, push notifications and the gamification of social interaction have created what behavioural scientists describe as intermittent reward loops.

“Over time, these mechanisms erode attention spans and elevate stress. Users report burnout from maintaining curated digital personas and responding to relentless streams of content.”

Flux Trends notes that communities are responding by embracing “quiet time” as a form of social capital. Logging off is reframed not as disengagement, but as boundary-setting.

The report highlights a revival of analogue practices: “Physical books, knitting and crochet, vinyl records, handwritten journals, film photography and in-person events. These are not nostalgic indulgences; they represent a search for authenticity and presence.”

Social expectation

Privacy is no longer a technical feature; it is a cultural demand. High-profile data breaches, AI-driven profiling and the monetisation of personal information have reshaped public perception of digital platforms. Consumers are increasingly aware their data fuels advertising ecosystems and algorithmic decision-making systems, the report notes.

As a result, encrypted messaging, closed networks and offline gatherings are gaining traction.

There is growing scepticism toward large, ad-funded social platforms, particularly those perceived to prioritise engagement metrics over user wellbeing.

Communities are re-valuing activities that are finite, embodied and local. Analogue experiences resist data extraction. They cannot be easily quantified, optimised or monetised. In this context, “offline” becomes synonymous with autonomy.

“2026 has been heralded as the year we shift back to analogue. According to analysts, social media peaked in 2022. Since then, time spent on social apps has been declining, especially among younger people,” Chang states.

“The same young demographic are increasingly turning to activities that require focus and presence: using ‘dumb phones’, experimenting with journaling and hands-on hobbies. Why put yourself at risk and venture into the dark forest?”

For technology companies, this shift demands structural adaptation. Products optimised solely for engagement may face declining trust. Enterprises will need to prioritise privacy-by-design architectures, transparent data governance and reduced friction for offline modes, Chang advises.

“Physical experiences, micro-communities and consent-driven communication models will gain importance.”

Flux Trends concludes that the socio-cultural shift toward analogue and privacy is not anti-technology. Rather, it signals a demand for technology that is humane, bounded and respectful.