Crypto agility key as quantum threats loom

Richard Hall, AVP at DigiCert.

Amid the advent of AI and post-quantum threats, organisations must modernise their public key infrastructure (PKI) and cryptographic assets by automating certificate life cycle management (CLM). As AI accelerates the growth of machine identities and digital services, manual approaches to managing certificates are no longer sustainable.

This is according to Richard Hall, assistant VP at global digital security and trust company DigiCert. The company is co-sponsoring the ITWeb Security Summit JHB 2026 on 2 and 3 June at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Hall will speak at the summit about how automating CLM helps companies reduce risk, lower operational costs and improve resilience.

DigiCert explains that automating CLM uses software to manage the discovery, issuance, renewal, deployment and revocation of SSL/TLS certificates without manual intervention. This reduces the risk of human error, helps avoid costly outages caused by expired certificates, and ensures consistent adherence to security policies at scale, while strengthening resilience against increasingly sophisticated, AI-driven cyber threats.

“Organisations are starting to recognise that managing certificates at scale is not just an operational task – it is a strategic capability,” says Hall. “As organisations adopt AI at scale, this level of automation becomes essential to support new services securely, without introducing additional operational risk or cost.”

The company will also explain how its digital trust platform, DigiCert ONE – a unified, modular platform to manage certificates, PKI, DNS and digital signing – delivers centralised visibility, control and enterprise-grade trust.

“By automating life cycle management, companies can enable crypto agility, secure machine identities and build the foundations needed to support zero-trust architectures and the transition to post-quantum cryptography,” adds Hall.