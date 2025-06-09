CSA SA chapter looks to galvanise local industry to boost cloud security skills, membership

Ayanda Peta, president of CSA South Africa.

The South African chapter of the global non-profit Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is ramping up efforts to grow its membership, promote collaboration and develop critical cloud security skills amid rising demand in the country’s digital economy.

Formally registered as a non-profit organisation in January 2025 following its initial announcement in November 2024, CSA SA aims to serve as a central hub for cloud professionals, industry best practices and skills development.

Ayanda Peta, president of CSA SA, said the organisation is laying the groundwork for national expansion. “We want to positively contribute towards closing the gap between market demand and available cloud security expertise,” Peta told ITWeb.

The chapter currently has an active board, a growing social media presence – with more than 300 LinkedIn followers – and is establishing internal processes for onboarding new members. Its membership targets include students interested in cloud and cyber security, professionals working in IT in general, and corporate entities adopting cloud technologies.

A formal launch event is planned for later this year, alongside a public awareness campaign that will include targeted webinars across multiple industries. “There’s strong demand for information. People have questions, and it’s crucial that we engage key stakeholders, including hyperscale cloud providers,” said Peta.

He noted that while there was once hesitation around cloud adoption due to security concerns, this has shifted. “Cloud migration is increasing, particularly in hybrid environments,” Peta said.

Cloud growth and challenges

The South African cloud market is experiencing significant growth. Lenovo Africa’s Dean Wolson, GM of its Infrastructure Solutions Group, cited a 31% year-on-year market expansion in 2023, driven by sectors such as retail, banking, telecommunications and healthcare.

According to data from Grand View Research, SA’s public cloud sector generated $2.32 million (R40.74 million) in revenue and is projected to reach $6.31 million (R111.58 million) by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%.

Wolson acknowledged, however, that rapid growth brings new challenges. “Businesses are struggling with cloud complexity, data sovereignty and increasing cyber security risks. That’s why hybrid cloud is emerging not only as a bridge between legacy systems and future-ready platforms, but as a strategic necessity,” he said.

He added that hybrid environments offer greater flexibility but also introduce new risks. “Security must be built into the cloud strategy from the start – not treated as an afterthought.”

Strategic outlook for CSA SA

Looking ahead, CSA SA aims to expand its membership base to 1 000 by the end of 2025. Peta emphasised the need for organisational resilience, saying the chapter must be capable of sustaining operations through leadership transitions.

He also highlighted the relevance of the National Cloud and Data Policy, introduced by the South African government in 2024, which aims to safeguard data, enhance national control over information and support a growing digital economy.

At the 2024 ITWeb Cloud and Data Summit, data and tech lawyer Zwakele Mbanjwa of Michalsons described the policy as a guiding framework for adopting cloud-first and digital-first strategies. Although not legally binding, the policy consolidates key principles, such as data sovereignty and localisation, into an accessible format for both the public and private sectors.

Peta concluded that CSA SA’s overarching mission is to become the continent’s leading advocate for cloud security. “South Africa plays a pivotal role in the development of cloud technologies in Africa. Our goal is to build the CSA into the go-to resource for secure cloud adoption across the region.”