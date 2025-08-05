CSIR Career Day to ignite interest in STEMI among young learners

CSIR Career Day will be held on 5 and 6 August.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will host its annual Career Day on 5 and 6 August at its Pretoria campus, where learners will have the opportunity to engage directly with scientists and researchers.

The event aims to inspire interest in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI) among grades 9 to 11 learners from under-resourced schools who have selected mathematics and science as their focus subjects.

Career Day is part of the broader National Science Week, an initiative of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation. With this year’s theme, “Science, Technology and Innovation are for Everyone”, the organisation aims to further underscore its goal of making STEMI accessible and inclusive to all communities in SA.

According to the National Senior Certificate results analysis reported by ITWeb, participation in key STEM subjects declined significantly in 2024. While the overall matric pass rate rose to a record 87.3%, the number of candidates writing mathematics fell by 12 338 to 255 762, and physical science enrolment dropped by nearly 7 000.

ITWeb also highlighted findings from the 2021 PIRLS assessment, noting that 81% of grade 4 learners in SA are not able to read for basic meaning in their home language.

According to the organisers, in an effort to give learners insights into various STEMI career paths, CSIR researchers will showcase a wide range of technologies and science-driven activities through interactive science experiments, exhibitions, presentations and motivational talks.