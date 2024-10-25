New CSIR lab aims to curb road traffic accidents

A CSIR researcher demonstrates how a driving simulator can be used to recreate uniquely South African driving hazards.

With road fatalities said to cost the state billions annually, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) yesterday unveiled its safety lab.

The Transport Safety Laboratory (TSL) was officially launched by professor Blade Nzimande, minister in the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI).

The facility aims to contribute to the country’s efforts to reduce road fatalities and improve transport infrastructure through research, advanced technology and multidisciplinary collaboration, according to the CSIR.

It will assist in the study of the human, mechanical and environmental factors that lead to road accidents. It will also assess road design, construction and maintenance, and test new safety technologies for vehicles.

Ultimately, it aims to help road safety researchers, authorities and industry players understand how drivers respond to potential dangers, like weather changes, potholes, narrow roads, or poorly-marked roadwork zones.

Dr Sandile Malinga, CSIR smart society group executive, explained the lab will collect and analyse road safety data from the real-world and simulations, which can be used to improve transport safety policies and products.

“This dual approach gives the CSIR Transport Safety Lab a unique sweet spot in the industry, merging laboratory precision with practical, on-the-road experimentation,” he stated, adding it will ultimately help reduce fatalities and the socio-economic burden of road crashes.

An entity of the DSTI – under the leadership of Nzimande – the CSIR undertakes directed and multidisciplinary research and technological innovation, as well as industrial and scientific development.

Funded by the DSTI, the safety lab features a stationary driving simulator housed on the CSIR’s Scientia campus in Pretoria, as well as a testing vehicle, called the Drive Lab, fitted with sensors to gather data.

It also has experts in transport safety, human behaviour and crash analysis, and has already conducted a pilot study on the perception of fluorescent yellow by drivers.

Data crunching

According to Lerato Kgoa, CSIR senior researcher, the Drive Lab can gather live data from SA’s roads, enabling researchers to analyse signage visibility, road conditions and driver behaviour patterns under various circumstances.

The Simulator Lab plays a complementary role, she added, because it can recreate hazardous driving conditions in a controlled environment.

“By simulating these scenarios without the real-world risks, researchers can gather valuable data on driver behaviour, decision-making processes and potential improvements in road safety measures.”

Kgoa noted the limited understanding of human factors that contribute significantly to road accidents is a major challenge locally. Despite their role in road carnage, human factors remain under-researched due to the absence of a robust national database on transport user behaviour, she said.

The CSIR wants to address these gaps, offering a comprehensive approach to transport safety research that aligns with national goals to establish SA as a global leader in safe, reliable and efficient transportation solutions.

CSIR CEO Dr Thulani Dlamini said original equipment manufacturers, transport operators and private investors can use the new facility to test and refine new products, such as vehicles, road restraint systems and digital technologies.

“Early involvement ensures industry leaders gain a competitive-edge as they co-develop cutting-edge solutions with the CSIR’s research experts.

“We encourage industry partners to join us in reducing road crashes and ensuring sustainable road infrastructure in South Africa and beyond.”

Furthermore, the lab will enable evidence-based policy-making aligned with SA’s National Road Safety Strategy 2016-2030, working with continental bodies such as the Road Traffic Management Corporation and the Namibia Road Authority.

“The lab's insights are set to inform regulatory frameworks, support law enforcement strategies and influence infrastructure development,” Dlamini said.

The Drive Lab is fitted with sensors to gather data on road conditions, signage visibility and how drivers behave.

Statistics from the Department of Transport (DOT) show the cost of fatal crashes in 2023 amounted to R205 billion, with more than 11 800 fatalities recorded.

In a mock demonstrationat the launch event, Nzimande tried out his driving skills on the simulator at the TSL. However, he ‘crashed’ the car during the demonstration, after failing to see a sign that notified him the road was coming to an end.

He commented that he will need to get reacquainted with road safety rules when his tenure as minister comes to an end.

Nzimande described the TSL’s launch as a significant occasion because it takes place during transport month.

“Science, technology and innovation are tools that many developed nations use to enhance their productivity and development. We launch a facility which will employ these tools to foster the safe and efficient movement of people and goods across South Africa.”

Nzimande outlined that the CSIR initiative can make at least three key contributions to improve the transport sector: decreasing the number of deaths and injuries on roads by improving the design, maintenance and effectiveness of infrastructure.

Through its research on human factors, it will help better understand the behaviour of South African drivers and pedestrians, as well as enable the manufacturing of improved vehicles, he noted.

“Increasing access to safe and reliable transport, and enhancing the movement of goods and services will not just enhance the productivity of our economy, it will also enable more citizens to have better access to economic and educational opportunities.

“It is encouraging to see our entities like the CSIR aligning their research priorities with the priorities of government’s medium-term development plan.

“As minister of science, technology and innovation, I believe this is one of the ways of ensuring we place science at the centre of government’s work and society, and I will be working with the other entities of our department to ensure we maintain this approach to our research priorities.”