CSIR joins global conversation on AI

The CSIR team at the Southern African Conference on AI Research in Bloemfontein.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) joined the global AI conversation for societal impact at the recent Southern African Conference of Artificial Intelligence Research (SACAIR).

The event took place last month at the University of Free State, in Bloemfontein.

The purpose of the conference is to promote knowledge sharing through the presentation and publication of academic papers, keynote lectures, plenaries, workshops, networking events and other sessions. It serves as a platform where people from all spheres of the community work together to advance public policy and develop and strengthen international cooperation.

Additionally, SACAIR is a multi-inter and transdisciplinary initiative that brings together nationally and internationally, established and emerging researchers, to focus on growing a formidable network of talented students and industry leaders working on artificial intelligence (AI) from across Africa.

Exhibiting for the CSIR was researcher from the Network Systems Application (NSA) impact area, Mla Vilakazi, joined by candidate technologist from spectrum access and management innovation, Koketso Makaleng and senior researcher from voice computing, Jaco Badenhorst.

The trio showcased projects developed under the Foundational Digital Capabilities Research platform, a flagship programme of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSI).

Vilakazi shared his excitement about participating in the event: “Being part of the official opening of the conference as an exhibitor was an honour, as we had the opportunity to showcase the capabilities we offer to various industries outside of the border of South Africa.”

Reflecting on his experience at the conference, Makaleng said interacting with academics, global and national industry peers within AI was a great exposure for him to delve into societal topics that could be solved through the innovations they immerse themselves in through their daily work.

“It was also fantastic to elaborate on the television white spaces capabilities and demonstrate how this technology can be implemented in rural areas, underserved schools, and remote healthcare facilities to address connectivity challenges effectively.”

Connecting and networking with service providers and government departments with digital offerings facing the public provided an opportunity to showcase the CSIR’s expertise in network technologies.

The think-tank says these technologies can contribute to bridging the last-mile gap and addressing the digital divide.