Cyber security firm Check Point to acquire Veriti

AI-fuelled attacks have exponentially increased threat exposure.

Cyber security firm Check Point Software Technologies has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Veriti for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, Check Point says Veriti is a fully-automated, multi-vendor pre-emptive threat exposure and mitigation platform.

It notes that artificial intelligence (AI)-fuelled attacks and hyper-connected IT environments have made threat exposure one of the most urgent cyber security challenges facing enterprises today.

“The acquisition of Veriti marks a significant step toward realising our hybrid mesh security vision,” says Nadav Zafrir, CEO of Check Point Software Technologies.

“It strengthens the Infinity Platform’s open-garden approach, enabling seamless, multi-vendor remediation across the entire security stack. With Veriti, we’re advancing pre-emptive, prevention-first security – an imperative in today’s AI-driven threat landscape.”

Check Point says Veriti, an Israeli start-up founded in 2021, pioneered the pre-emptive exposure management category – actively discovering and mitigating risks across siloed tools.

It adds that Veriti continuously monitors logs, threat indicators and vulnerabilities identified across the environment and propagates protections in real-time.

With integrations into over 70 vendors, it empowers security teams to detect, understand and prevent attacks without delay, the company notes.

“Security teams today suffer from a lack of action – exposures aren’t just detected, they’re compounding, hiding in the gaps between tools, teams and timelines,” says Adi Ikan, CEO and co-founder of Veriti.

“We founded Veriti to help organisations not just see risk, but remediate it safely, at scale, and most importantly − without disruption. By joining Check Point, we’re accelerating that mission. Together, we’ll help organisations reduce their exposure faster through the security tools they already trust.”

Following the closure of the transaction, Veriti’s capabilities will be integrated into the Check Point Infinity Platform as part of the threat exposure and risk management offering.

The closing of the transaction is subject to the customary conditions and is expected by the end of the second quarter.