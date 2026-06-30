Data residency and sovereignty: What African and EU firms must know

Geographical boundaries no longer restrict how data flows. (Image: BBD)

The adoption of cloud platforms as a primary building block for how organisations build, scale, and operate digital services has realised unsurpassed transformative capabilities. However, with this great power comes an even greater responsibility. As geographical boundaries no longer restrict how data flows, what guardrails are in place that control where it lives and who can access it? More importantly, which legal frameworks are applicable, and which laws take precedence in governing it?

These days, it is less of a concern when considering organisations spanning regions such as Europe and South Africa, as data residency and sovereignty are no longer niche compliance topics. In both cases, residency and sovereignty are central to cloud architecture, digital risk management, and regulatory strategy. But what about the rest of the African continent, which has woken up to the transformative power of the cloud?

The global shift towards distributed systems is accelerating this challenge. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 75% of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside traditional centralised data centres, driven by cloud platforms, edge computing and AI workloads. As data becomes more decentralised, managing cloud data residency and sovereignty requirements becomes significantly more complex.

At the same time, regulatory scrutiny is intensifying. From GDPR and the Schrems II ruling in Europe to POPIA and emerging data protection frameworks across Africa, organisations must navigate increasingly strict rules governing how and where data can be stored, processed and transferred.

For CIOs and CTOs alike, the implications are clear: data sovereignty is no longer a compliance afterthought. It is a core architectural design decision.

Understanding the core concepts: residency vs sovereignty vs localisation

These terms are often used interchangeably, but they describe different aspects of data governance.

Data residency

Data residency refers to where data is physically stored.

Organisations may choose specific locations for operational reasons. Still, in many cases, legal requirements for storing data dictate where certain categories of information must reside.

Cloud providers increasingly offer cloud data residency options, allowing organisations to select where storage and processing occur. For enterprises operating across multiple jurisdictions, these decisions can directly affect compliance and operational risk.

Data sovereignty

Data sovereignty refers to the legal authority that governs data.

Even if a company operates globally, its data remains subject to the laws of the country in which it is stored. This becomes particularly important when data is processed by third-party cloud providers or when governments have legal authority to request access.

For organisations managing sensitive information, enterprise data sovereignty means understanding which jurisdictions can legally access data and ensuring those risks are controlled through architecture and governance.

Data localisation

Data localisation is the strictest form of sovereignty.

In this model, governments require certain categories of data to remain within national borders, sometimes including restrictions on processing or remote access.

While not universally applied, localisation rules are becoming more visible in sectors such as financial services, telecommunications and public sector systems. Understanding these distinctions is essential when designing data sovereignty cloud computing strategies.

The EU landscape: High regulation, high enforcement

Europe has one of the most mature regulatory environments for data sovereignty compliance.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) establishes strict rules governing how personal data can be collected, processed and transferred. Organisations must ensure that any cross-border data transfers provide protection equivalent to EU standards.

This includes mechanisms such as Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) and Transfer Impact Assessments (TIAs) following the Schrems II ruling, which significantly reshaped how organisations approach EU-US data transfers.

Under GDPR, organisations can face fines of up to €20 million or 4% of global annual turnover, whichever is higher, for serious violations.

At the same time, emerging frameworks such as the EU Data Act and the AI Act are increasing expectations around transparency, access governance and responsible use of training data for artificial intelligence systems.

For many organisations, these regulations are reshaping how cloud architecture and deployment strategies are designed. Decisions around cloud data residency, encryption, access controls and jurisdictional risk now sit at the centre of enterprise architecture discussions.

The African landscape: Rapidly strengthening but fragmented

Across Africa, data protection regulation is evolving quickly.

Recent analysis indicates that more than 35 African countries have enacted national data protection legislation, reflecting a growing focus on digital governance and privacy protection.

South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), Nigeria’s Nigeria Data Protection Act, and Kenya’s Data Protection Act are among the most influential frameworks shaping how organisations manage personal data and cross-border transfers.

These regulations increasingly influence legal requirements for storing data, particularly for industries handling financial or sensitive personal information.

However, unlike the EU’s unified regulatory framework, Africa’s data protection landscape remains fragmented. Each country introduces its own rules governing data residency, international transfers and regulatory oversight.

For multinational organisations operating across the continent, this creates a complex environment where data residency decisions must account for multiple regulatory regimes simultaneously.

BBD CIO and Head of Cloud Managed Services, Tony van der Linden, notes: “Because of the proximity of nations within the African region, the collaborative effort in cross-border business, and the growing proliferation of cloud on the continent, it will be interesting to see how these data protection laws are not only tested, but enacted as the continent takes its seat as a global citizen.”

And for organisations operating across Europe, delivery location is increasingly part of the data sovereignty conversation. As companies expand cloud platforms and digital services globally, they must consider not only where data is stored, but also where the teams building and operating those systems are located.

This is one reason South Africa has increasingly emerged as a trusted delivery location for international technology services. The country combines strong data protection legislation through POPIA, a mature financial and regulatory environment, and close time zone alignment with Europe. For many organisations, this enables them to expand engineering capacity while maintaining strong oversight of data governance, security and regulatory compliance.

In practice, this reflects a broader shift toward outsourced delivery models, where organisations design technology teams and infrastructure across locations that balance talent access, regulatory alignment and operational control.

The hidden risks of getting data residency wrong

Data residency decisions are often treated as infrastructure details. In reality, they can have far-reaching implications.

Common risks include:

Regulatory penalties, particularly under frameworks such as GDPR

Operational disruption if data cannot legally move across borders during outages or incidents

Vendor lock-in where cloud providers lack compliant regional infrastructure

Foreign jurisdiction access risks, where governments may legally compel providers to disclose data

AI compliance challenges when training models on cross-border datasets

Loss of customer trust when organisations cannot clearly explain where their data resides

As organisations expand their digital ecosystems, the sovereignty of data increasingly becomes a factor in both risk management and customer confidence.

Designing cloud architectures that support data sovereignty

Meeting data sovereignty requirements does not mean abandoning global cloud platforms. Instead, it requires thoughtful architectural design from software partners who understand the nuances.

Modern cloud environments offer a range of tools that allow organisations to remain compliant while still benefiting from scalable infrastructure.

Disaster recovery environments must also be designed carefully to ensure that failover systems do not move regulated data into jurisdictions that violate sovereignty requirements.

Use region-specific cloud deployments

Deploy workloads in approved jurisdictions or local cloud regions wherever possible. Many providers now offer region-specific services that allow organisations to maintain cloud data residency compliance.

Separate storage, processing and access layers

Sensitive datasets can remain in-country while anonymised analytics or metadata processing occurs elsewhere as part of modern data engineering pipelines. This approach allows organisations to bring compute closer to data without violating residency constraints.

Encrypt everything

Strong encryption remains one of the most effective sovereignty controls. Best practices include encryption at rest, in transit and in use, combined with customer-managed encryption keys.

Implement zero-trust access controls

Identity-based access governance ensures that only authorised individuals can interact with sensitive data, particularly in environments where systems are operated and monitored through managed service environments. This reduces risks associated with cross-border administration or third-party access.

Design AI systems with sovereignty in mind

AI introduces new governance challenges. Approaches such as federated learning or local training pipelines allow models to learn from data without centralising sensitive datasets across borders.

Practical steps for CIOs and CTOs

For technology leaders, managing enterprise data sovereignty should become a standard part of platform governance.

Practical actions include:

Mapping how data flows across jurisdictions

Identifying regulated data categories such as personal or financial data

Validating cloud provider regions and compliance certifications

Conducting regular sovereignty impact assessments and validating that systems remain compliant through structured testing and assurance processes

Ensuring AI workloads respect locality constraints

Implementing strong data lifecycle governance policies

These measures help organisations maintain compliance while still enabling modern digital innovation.

Compliance as a strategic advantage

Globally, more than 160 countries now have some form of data protection legislation, reflecting a broad shift toward stronger digital governance.

In this environment, organisations that treat data residency and data sovereignty as architectural fundamentals gain a meaningful advantage.

They reduce regulatory risk, build stronger trust with customers and regulators, and create platforms capable of operating confidently across multiple jurisdictions.

Van der Linden says: “As cloud adoption accelerates and AI-driven systems become more prevalent; the sovereignty of data will increasingly shape how digital platforms are designed, deployed and governed."

For technology leaders, the message is clear. Data sovereignty is no longer just about compliance. It is about building resilient, responsible systems that can operate securely at global scale.