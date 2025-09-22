DataGroupIT and Thales: Shaping the future of GRC in Africa

Werner Lindemann, CEO of DataGroupIT.

DataGroupIT and partner Thales are proud to announce their role as Diamond Sponsor of the upcoming ITWeb Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) 2025 Conference, taking place on 30 October at The Forum in Bryanston, Johannesburg. The event will bring together business leaders, technology experts, regulators and security practitioners to explore how effective GRC practices can strengthen resilience, build trust and accelerate digital transformation.

For more than 18 years, DataGroupIT has been at the forefront of cyber security distribution across Africa. Partnering with the world’s leading vendors, the company provides resellers, system integrators and enterprises with solutions that not only address today’s most pressing threats but also prepare organisations for the challenges of tomorrow.

Speaking ahead of the event, Werner Lindemann, CEO of DataGroupIT, emphasised the growing importance of GRC as a business imperative: “Governance, risk and compliance are no longer optional safeguards – they are the backbone of resilient, trusted businesses. In today’s interconnected world, strong GRC practices are essential not just for regulatory alignment, but for protecting reputation, enabling growth and unlocking confidence in digital transformation. At DataGroupIT, in partnership with Thales, we are proud to help African organisations strengthen their GRC posture with solutions that deliver real outcomes.”

Partnering with Thales to deliver impact

As part of its sponsorship, DataGroupIT is collaborating closely with Thales, one of the world’s most trusted names in cyber security and data protection. Thales brings deep expertise in application security, identity security, data encryption and compliance-driven solutions that align perfectly with the needs of African enterprises operating in highly regulated sectors such as financial services, government and telecommunications.

Together, DataGroupIT and Thales will showcase how organisations can go beyond compliance to build a culture of resilience.

Why GRC matters now more than ever

Across Africa, businesses are accelerating digital initiatives in cloud, mobile and data-driven transformation. At the same time, they face rising regulatory scrutiny, growing cyber crime threats and increasing demands from customers and stakeholders for transparency and accountability.

The ITWeb GRC 2025 Conference provides a timely platform for addressing these realities. From risk management frameworks and governance best practices to the role of AI and automation in compliance, the event promises actionable insights for leaders seeking to future-proof their organisations.

Driving Africa’s cyber security maturity

As a value-added distributor, DataGroupIT’s role extends far beyond product fulfilment. The company enables its partners and customers with:

Cyber security maturity assessments aligned to DGIT’s 7-Pillar Model, including governance, risk and compliance.

aligned to DGIT’s 7-Pillar Model, including governance, risk and compliance. Technical enablement and pre-sales support to accelerate solution adoption.

to accelerate solution adoption. Joint go-to-market execution with vendors like Thales to deliver measurable business outcomes.

with vendors like Thales to deliver measurable business outcomes. Regional expertise through a presence in more than 15 African countries.

Join us at ITWeb GRC 2025

DataGroupIT and Thales invite delegates to join the conversation on 30 October at The Forum in Bryanston, Johannesburg. Together, we will explore how GRC can move from being a regulatory burden to becoming a competitive advantage in Africa’s fast-evolving digital landscape.

Click here for more information on the event.