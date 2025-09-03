Industry leaders to present at ITWeb GRC 2025

Emerging technologies continue to impact businesses as leaders are forced to revise strategies, ensure compliance and balance digital interests.

ITWeb has assembled a powerful line-up of speakers for its ITWeb GRC 2025 event. They will present on a range of pertinent topics, including the critical link between cyber security and GRC. The event takes place on 30 October at The Forum in Bryanston.

The event, endorsed by the IITPSA, will feature a number of tech and business experts, including Ureka Rangasamy, chief audit executive at Eskom; Adv Carien van Dijk, CISO at Deus X Pay; and Dr Xolile Sibande, senior manager: information and cyber security at the Auditor General of South Africa.

Rangasamy will speak about audit agility in action, while Van Dijk will present on mastering POPIA, GDPR and global privacy through intelligent integration.

Dr Sibande will share insights into how zero trust security models reshape GRC policies around access, identity and data protection.

Additionally, Mbulelo Sochifa, head of IT operations at Glacier by Sanlam, will explore how dynamic risk registers are changing the way organisations manage risk today. August Bhila, head: IT and software development at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa, will provide insight into aligning cyber security and GRC to protect digital trust.

Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb, says emerging technologies, especially AI, continue to impact governance, risk and compliance strategies.

“Our GRC event is recognised for hosting captains of industry and providing a platform for business leaders to engage directly with their markets. Running businesses in the current economic climate is a challenge, no matter what size or state of digital transformation. Our objective with this event is to encourage discussion, offer clarity on a number of relevant issues and clarify any misperception,” says Lawlor.