Davos 2025: Call for inclusive dialogue on Africa’s technological future

Professor Johan Steyn, founder, AIforBusiness.net.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025, which took place from 20 to 24 January, in Davos, Switzerland, served as a pivotal platform for global leaders to discuss pressing issues. However, a critical question arises: Is Africa being left behind in the rapidly-changing landscape shaped by technology and artificial intelligence (AI)?

This inquiry is essential for understanding the dynamics of global governance and addressing the inequalities that persist in international dialogues.

Africa’s growing importance on the global stage is highlighted by its youthful population and immense market potential. With an average age of just 19.7 years, Africa boasts the youngest population in the world, poised to drive economic growth and foster innovation in the coming decades.

By 2050, the continent’s population is projected to double, reaching around 2.5 billion people, creating a rapidly-expanding market for goods and services.

This rise in consumer demand offers significant opportunities for investment and trade. Additionally, the African Continental Free Trade Area seeks to boost intra-African trade, enhancing economic integration and resilience across the continent. By leveraging these demographic strengths and market opportunities, Africa is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping the future global economy.

Africa’s place at the WEF

WEF has long faced criticism for insufficient representation from African nations and other developing countries. Despite hosting nearly 3 000 leaders from over 130 countries at its 2025 Annual Meeting, African participation has historically been limited.

This underrepresentation raises concerns about the inclusivity of discussions on global challenges, as the absence of diverse perspectives can lead to decisions that do not fully consider the realities of less developed regions.

It is imperative that African voices are included in high-level discussions.

In response to these concerns, the WEF has initiated programmes to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion. The “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Lighthouses 2025” report highlights corporate initiatives that have achieved significant impact for underrepresented groups, aiming to create a more equitable platform for dialogue.

There are, however, reasons for optimism. This year’s Davos meeting featured sessions like “Africa’s Momentum” and “Africa’s Economy: Young and Fast”, which highlighted the continent’s economic potential and demographic trends.

Importance of representation

The inclusion of diverse voices at the WEF is crucial for several reasons. Global challenges such as climate change, economic inequality and health crises affect different regions in varying ways. Including voices from Africa ensures policies are informed by a broader range of experiences and insights.

When leaders from developing countries participate in high-level discussions, it fosters trust among their communities and enhances credibility in international relations.

The absence of diverse perspectives can lead to solutions that favour developed nations, while neglecting the needs of poorer regions. A more inclusive approach can help identify equitable solutions that benefit all.

Consequences of exclusion

If the WEF continues to lack true representation from developing countries, several issues may arise.

Policies crafted without input from affected regions may fail to address local realities, leading to ineffective or harmful outcomes. Marginalised communities may feel alienated from global decision-making processes, leading to increased discontent and distrust in international institutions.

The absence of diverse ideas can stifle innovation and hinder progress on critical issues like sustainable development and climate action.

The impact of tech and AI on Africa

The rapid evolution of technology presents both opportunities and challenges for Africa. The WEF’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 highlights that approximately 170 million new jobs are projected to be created globally this decade due to technological advancements such as AI and automation.

However, this transition will require a workforce equipped with new skills − skills that are often lacking in regions with limited access to education and training resources. As AI continues to reshape industries, there is a growing concern that Africa could be left behind if adequate measures are not taken to bridge the digital divide.

The need for prioritising responsible development of AI technologies is imperative. While AI has the potential to revolutionise industries globally, it must be developed with a focus on inclusivity and sustainability.

The challenge lies in ensuring African nations can harness these technologies effectively rather than being sidelined in the global economy.

Conclusion

As the continent grapples with the challenges and opportunities presented by rapid population growth and technological advancements, it is imperative that African voices are included in high-level discussions.

The historical underrepresentation of African nations at forums like Davos not only limits the diversity of perspectives but also risks perpetuating policies that overlook the unique needs of developing regions.

The ongoing efforts by the WEF to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion are commendable, yet they must translate into tangible outcomes that ensure meaningful participation from African leaders.