Delivery headaches hamper SA e-commerce sector

Last-mile delivery issues remain the number one conversion killer.

Delivery-related inefficiencies encountered by online shoppers during the payment and shipping process are significantly impacting South Africa’s e-commerce sector.

This is one of the key findings of the DHL E-Commerce Trends Report 2025, which draws on insights from 24 000 surveyed online shoppers across 24 key global markets, including South Africa. This year’s study highlights how evolving consumer expectations are reshaping the future of online retail.

While the research covers a wide range of shopping trends, three findings stand out: the way artificial intelligence (AI) and social commerce are transforming online shopping; the essential role that delivery plays in cart conversion; and the way sustainability is shaping loyalty.

According to the report, delivery-related issues remain the number one conversion killer, with 80% of surveyed local shoppers abandoning their carts when their preferred delivery options are missing.

In the context of online shopping, ‘conversion’ refers to a visitor to an online store completing a desired action, such as making a purchase.

Other delivery-related issues range from delayed deliveries and damaged goods, to inaccurate tracking information, high costs and supply chain disruptions – leading to inconsistent delivery experiences for shoppers, it says.

“When e-commerce was in its infancy, customers were happy to wait days for deliveries, and now customers want to choose their delivery windows and select delivery options that suit them best,”says Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express SSA.

“In addition, the rise of a consumer who is concerned about their impact on the environment means that sustainability is central to purchasing decisions.”

According to the report, 80% of surveyed South African consumers say they will abandon their carts if the return process doesn’t match their expectations. Trust also plays a major role, with 86% of South African shoppers reporting they will not buy from a retailer if they don’t trust the third-party delivery and returns provider.

By addressing these delivery issues and implementing proactive solutions, e-commerce businesses can significantly improve customer satisfaction and build stronger relationships with their customers, notes the report.

Pablo Ciano, CEO of DHL e-commerce, adds: “It's important to recognise that there isn't just one type of online shopper, or one type of market. The reasons for cart abandonment can vary widely. Logistics plays a crucial role in this process.”

AI powers shopping

In the report, DHL further reveals that AI is one of the most highly-anticipated and demanded innovations among consumers, with 76% of shoppers in SA wanting retailers to offer AI-powered shopping features.

Virtual try-ons, AI-powered shopping assistants and voice-enabled product search top the list of features consumers actively want to use.

“Shopping via voice commands is already on the rise, with one in four South African shoppers making purchases hands-free. As digital expectations rise, so does the demand for intuitive, tech-enabled shopping journeys that blend utility with delight.”

Commerce goes social

The traditional e-commerce website is increasingly being replaced, or bypassed, by social platforms, notes the study.

Consumers are turning to apps like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook not just for discovery, but for purchase. According to the report, 77% of surveyed South African shoppers say they have already made a purchase via social media, and 78% expect these platforms to become their primary shopping destination by 2030.

“The power of influence also plays a critical role: 80% of South African shoppers say viral trends and social buzz influence their buying decisions. Facebook, in particular, is driving change in South Africa, where 65% of online shoppers report buying through the app.

“This shift signals a major transformation in how and where brands need to engage with their audiences, and calls for seamless, mobile-native experiences built for in-app conversion,” states the report.