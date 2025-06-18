Dell’s Habib Mahakian to head up SA operations

Habib Mahakian, VP, CEEMETA emerging markets and South Africa.

Dell Technologies South Africa has confirmed that Habib Mahakian, VP, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (CEEMETA) emerging markets and SA, has been appointed to replace former MD Doug Woolley, who left the company in May.

Mahakian posted the announcement on LinkedIn and said he would be stepping into the role in addition to his current responsibilities.

“At a time when AI and digital transformation are reshaping industries across South Africa, Dell is ideally positioned to support businesses on their journey to innovation and impact," he said. "I’m excited to lead our local teams in delivering AI-driven solutions that empower organisations to work smarter, more efficiently and more sustainably.”

Mahakian will head up local operations after Woolley’s departure. Woolley, who also served as the company’s VP of sales for southern Africa, was with Dell Technologies for 10 years.

A week after quitting the company, digital solutions and IT services provider Altron Digital Business appointed Woolley as sales executive, effective 1 May.

Mahakian added that he will draw on his experience with continued adoption of AI, hybrid cloud, edge, data management and secure infrastructure for driving business resilience and competitive advantage.

“McKinsey & Company estimates that the deployment of GenAI across Africa could unlock between $61 billion and $103 billion in economic value, with AI already powering sectors like agriculture, healthcare, banking and more – underlining that now is the moment to scale up AI,” he continued.

“Our purpose in South Africa is clear: through AI and digital innovation, we will empower businesses, communities and the next generation of leaders to thrive. I’m looking forward to connecting with our customers and partners to explore how we can continue to shape the future of AI together in South Africa,” Mahakian concluded.