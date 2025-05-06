Top IT exec Doug Woolley joins Altron after quitting Dell

Doug Woolley, incoming sales executive of Altron Digital Business.

Digital solutions and IT services provider Altron Digital Business has appointed Doug Woolley as sales executive, effective 1 May.

The appointment comes a week after Woolley announced his resignation as Dell Technologies South Africa GM, in a LinkedIn status update.

Woolley, who also served as the company’s VP of sales for Southern Africa, was with Dell Technologies for 10 years.

According to Altron Digital Business, Woolley brings over 30 years of experience in the ICT industry, with a proven track record of driving digital transformation, business development and sales leadership across several Southern African technology companies.

In his new role, he will lead the sales unit at Altron Digital Business, overseeing strategy, execution and growth across key markets and verticals.

He joins the business at a pivotal time, as it accelerates its expansion and deepens its focus on delivering outcome-driven solutions that help clients operate, optimise and transform their digital environments.

In his previous role at Dell Technologies South Africa, he was instrumental in driving revenue growth and enhancing customer engagement. He also held senior leadership roles at Business Connexion, AxizWorkGroup and Workgroup − the first distributor of Microsoft products in SA.

“I’m honoured to join Altron Digital Business at such an exciting time in its growth journey,” comments Woolley. “I look forward to working with the talented team to strengthen our customer relationships, drive strategic growth and deliver impactful digital solutions that create measurable business value.”

In his LinkedIn post, Woolley wrote that resigning from Dell had been one of the most difficult decisions of his career.

He thanked his management team and colleagues in CEEMETA, for their partnership, mentorship and unwavering support – “which had a profound impact on both my career and the success of the South African business”.

Altron Digital Business was formed last year, when JSE-listed technology services group Altron folded three of its subsidiaries to launch a new business unit.

Altron brought together its IT services businesses – Altron Karabina, Altron Systems Integration and Altron Managed Solutions – to create Altron Digital Business.

The entity, which formally launched on 1 March, is headed by Craig Stewart, previously VP of sales at Dimension Data (now known as NTT Data).

In a statement released at the time, the company said Altron Digital Business aims to harness the power of data, technology and human ingenuity to solve real world problems for customers.

With Woolley’s appointment, Altron Digital Business strengthens its position as a partner for organisations seeking to accelerate digital transformation and achieve sustained business success, it says.

Stewart, MD of Altron Digital Business, says: “Doug is a highly-respected leader with deep industry experience and a customer-first mindset. His strategic insight and leadership will play a key role in driving the next phase of our growth. We are thrilled to have him on board.”