Deon Geyser steps down as Liquid CEO

Deon Geyser has stepped down from his role as CEO of Liquid Networks for Cassava, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Geyser served as both CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies (LIT) and subsequently Liquid Networks for Cassava.

In a statement to ITWeb, LIT confirmed Geyser’s departure from the company.

“Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa confirms that Deon Geyser has decided to pursue other opportunities outside of Liquid Intelligent Technologies. The organisation wishes him the best of luck in his endeavours and appreciates his contribution to the business during his time with us.”

The company did not disclose who has filled the role in the interim.

Geyser took up the CEO position of then-Liquid Telecom South Africa on 1 January 2021, before the company rebranded to Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

Earlier this year, Cassava Technologies, a Pan-African digital infrastructure provider and parent company of LIT, announced several executive leadership changes that saw Geyser appointed to the role of CEO of Liquid Networks for Cassava.

In a LinkedIn post, the former CEO wrote that 30 June marked his last day with Liquid.

“Over the last 4.5 years, my team and I managed to implement an end-to-end transformation programme across the business, delivering a focused go-to-market, improved operational excellence, financial discipline and investment rigor, brand refresh to Liquid Intelligent Technologies, inclusive culture refresh, a robust employee engagement platform and an excellent talent development programme.

“These initiatives have led to significant NPS improvements, customer trust and loyalty, and finally, significant shareholder returns with market-leading growth rates in revenue, EBITDA and FCF. Big thank you to our customers, employees, partners, shareholders and management team for the trust and support during this season.

“As for my journey − exciting times ahead.”

Geyser holds a master’s degree in engineering management, as well as bachelor’s degrees in electronic engineering and IT from the University of Johannesburg.

Prior to joining Liquid, and in his over two-decade career, he held senior management positions at Siemens and Millicom International Cellular (Tigo). He was also head of Southern Africa and Vodafone Africa for Nokia for six years.