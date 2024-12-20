Department outlines sci-tech, innovation objectives for 2025

The DSTI looks toward an exciting 2025 for science, technology and innovation.

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) will seek to be more aggressive in using science, technology and innovation (STI) to address the country’s most urgent social challenges.

This is according to a department statement, committing to the advancement of STI in 2025.

While it’s been touted as a key enabler of SA’s economic prospects, SA’s science, technology and innovation landscape is faced with the conundrum of an aging workforce, among others.

However, the department anticipates new possibilities and opportunities.

Resultantly, the DSTI says it recently adopted an overarching mantra, which is “placing science, technology, and innovation at the centre of government, education, society, and industry”.

In 2025, the department says it plans to continue to focus on the strategic priorities, such as ensuring greater coherence and impact of existing interventions to promote and profile the work of the DSTI and its entities; continuing driving targeted research and development of emerging technologies and its diffusion into key economic sectors such as energy, agriculture, mining, health, and the circular and digital economies; as well as continuing with the upgrading and development of new science infrastructure.

Furthermore, it will continue with the development of critical and high-end skills, particularly through the Presidential PhD Programme; continue with efforts to strengthen the coordination and direction of NSI; mobilising additional funding and resources to raise the scale and impact of key programmes and interventions and to use existing funding and resources innovatively; and continue to strengthen strategic partnerships with a bias towards the African continent and countries in the global South.

“As South Africa gears up for its G20 Presidency, the DSTI will contribute by using STI to advance our domestic policy priorities as recently articulated by the p

resident. We will also use this opportunity to strengthen STI cooperation with countries on the African continent and those in the Global South.

“As the DSTI, we also look forward to hosting a number of important events in the new year. From 20 to 21 February 2025, we will be hosting our inaugural Ministerial Summit on Transformation in South Africa’s National System of Innovation (NSI) which will focus on a critical assessment of the structure and functions of the NSI in responding adequately to the country’s transformation agenda.

“Towards the end of 2025, we will also be hosting the World Conference of Science Journalists. We will use this conference to among others support the training of more science journalists for South Africa and to enhance public understanding of the value and role of science.”

Reflecting on the outgoing year, the department notes its renaming from the science and innovation ministry to the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation among the year’s highlights.

“During the past five months, we have accelerated our interventions to strengthen and transform our entities and NSI, increased the development of human resources and in particular high-end skills and intensified efforts to accelerate the scale and pace of innovation across the NSI.

“We also accelerated our focus on building high calibre science infrastructure, enhancing public understanding of STI and producing research and technology to support government’s priorities of poverty reduction, job creation, inclusive growth and the building of a capable and ethical state.”

The DSTI highlights key national and global events it hosted this year, including the National Science Week, Women in Science Awards, the 32nd General Assembly of the International Astronomical Union, as well as the eighth edition of the annual Science Forum South Africa.

“In line with the focus of our science diplomacy strategy, in July, we announced a new programme to enable cooperation in science, technology and innovation between South Africa and Palestine.

“The programme has a special focus on supporting the safeguarding, rebuilding, and development of Palestine’s research and innovation capacities and infrastructure.”